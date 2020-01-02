Astonishing: Sharyl Attkisson chronicles 109 negative media Trump stories that turned out to be false

The time Sharyl Attkisson must have put in to researching this is mind-boggling. But what a job she did.

It wouldn’t even be fair to excerpt it. There’s too much, and you deserve to get caught up in the list just like I did.

You won’t be disappointed. You’ll be furious, but not disappointed. It’s all there. The New York Times claiming falsely that Trump didn’t pay income taxes for 18 years. CNN claiming falsely that Nancy Sinatra was upset Trump was using her father’s song at his inauguration, only to be dressed down by Nancy Sinatra herself who asked, “Why do you lie, CNN?”

CNN and ABC both reporting that James Comey was going to publicly refute Trump in congressional testimony, only to have egg all over their faces when he did exactly the opposite.

Newsweek claiming falsey that Poland’s first lady had refused to shake Trump’s hand, when the handshake was right there on the video for all to see.

Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal claiming Robert Mueller had subpoenaed Trump’s bank records. He had done no such thing.

The New York Times, the AP and CNN claiming Trump had referred to immigrants as “animals,” when in fact he had only said that about the criminal organization MS-13.

And we haven’t even touched on all the wrong reporting about the Russia nonsense and the Ukraine thing.

It goes on and on and on. It’s in chronological order so you get a sense of just how constant it’s been since the 2016 campaign.

The one constant is that almost all of this is based on leaks and anonymous sources, none of whom the public ever finds out the identity of. That makes it easy for the media to report pretty much anything they want, because all they have to do is cite “sources” without every being accountable for revealing who their sources are.

And the anonymous sources can tell the media absolutely anything – no matter how outlandish – without fear of reprisals because no one finds out their identities. (Apply that same idea to the infamous “whistleblower” and you’re left wondering how much of what he said is complete garbage.)

Also note: How many of these media stories about Trump that turned out to be wrong are favorable toward Trump? None of them. As has been noted concerning the FBI’s FISA fiasco, when all mistakes go in one direction, they’re not mistakes. The media hate Trump and are constantly looking for negative material with which to bash him over the head.

They’ll take it wherever they can get it, and they don’t bother to check if it’s true because they don’t want to know if it turns out to be false.

And while much of this “reporting” was ultimately retracted or updated, very few people who believed the original stories ever learned about the corrections. That’s why a lie can get halfway around the world before the truth gets its shoes on.

Look, the media should report when any president does something wrong – or any politician for that matter. But that reporting should be based on solid confirmation of facts from good sources who, in all but the most extreme situations, can be put on the record and named. That is not how the media have operated during the Trump presidency. They run with anything someone gives them. They don’t tell us their sources. And they don’t stop to make sure it’s right.

This makes it harder to hold Trump accountable when he does do something wrong, because no one believes the media’s reporting on him is reliable or trustworthy.

Because it’s not.