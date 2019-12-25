The astonishingly humble birth of the King of the world

You know the story. You’ve heard it a million times. By the time Joseph and Mary arrived in Bethlehem, there was no room in the inn and they were sent to a horse stable so Mary could give birth.

The story has been represented as less traumatic than it certainly must have been. Your average nativity scene shows a peaceful couple admiring their newborn baby while the animals calmly and quietly keep watch.

That is surely not how it really went. A horse stable is a smelly, unsanitary place. It’s also a loud place. A manger is a feeding trough, so before you could lay a baby in it, you’d have to empty it of whatever the horses had been eating – unless they’d been eating hay and you just decided to leave it there, with all the slobber from the horse still on it.

There’s no heat in a horse stable, and you can’t very well build a fire. That would burn the entire structure down within minutes.

All they had to keep the baby warm was swaddling cloths. If you don’t know what those are – since they haven’t been widely used for centuries – swaddling cloths are used to wrap infants very tightly so as to restrict their movement and maintain them in a supine position. The theory at the time was that it would help the baby’s limbs grow straight.

But before a baby was wrapped in swaddling clothes, it was essential to clean him up very well, especially after cutting the umbilical cord and dealing with all the resulting fluid. I have a feeling the supplies available in that stable to wash Jesus were less than ideal.

By the time the Magi arrived with their gifts, I’m sure it was a relief to Mary and Joseph to realize they would have some resources to help take care of their child. But gold, frankincense and myrrh wouldn’t have done them much good in that stable. What they really could have used was the key to a decent room, and presumably the Magi had none to offer – to say nothing of the poor shepherds.

Remember, Joseph and Mary had traveled to Bethlehem to register for the census, because Caesar Augustus needed to make sure he knew the names of everyone who owed him taxes. Government was trying to be our god even as the real one was being born into the world. Score one for the ancient IRS.

When God decided to impregnate Mary by the intercession of the Holy Spirit, He of course knew all of this would happen. He knew that Caesar would order the census taken, and He knew it would coincide exactly with Mary’s due date. None of this was an accident. God could have adjusted the timing of the immaculate conception by a few weeks and Mary could have given birth quietly and safely at home.

God wanted it to happen this way. Why? Would Jesus have been any less a savior without such a chaotic birth?

Consider: It was appropriate that Jesus was born in the town of David because it put an exclamation point on Jesus’s status of having come from the line of David. It fulfilled the Old Testament Scriptures, of course. And there would have been no reason for Joseph – a Nazarene – to be hanging around Bethlehem but for the directive from Caesar to go there and register for the census.

This was all pre-ordained. And it was a perfect precursor of Jesus’s life on Earth that His beginnings were so astonishingly humble. Jesus worked as a carpenter, presumably until the time of His public ministry began at age 30. Even during His ministry, He told His apostles He had nowhere to lay His head. He was basically an itinerant preacher.

Phillipians 2 emphasizes that Jesus had every right to claim His status as God, but voluntarily refrained from doing so, even humbling Himself to death on a cross. There was no pride found in Him at all. Jesus understood He had no need to claim His divinity on Earth, because obedience to the Father would prompt His elevation.

Nothing ever came easy for Jesus. Not His birth. Not His upbringing. Not His public ministry. Certainly not His death. His life contained no luxury, no frivolity, no indulgence. These were not the reasons He was here, and the reasons He was here were always pre-eminent in determining how He would live.

The same was true for His Apostles and the other disciples, who followed His example after His ascension and became itinerant preachers themselves – most of them ultimately giving their lives as a result.

And Jesus endured all this because He knew He needed to be the perfect, unblemished sin offering that would suffice for all time. The Israelites had spent centuries offering bulls, rams and goats as sin offerings. But they had to keep doing it over and over again because these offerings were not perfect and could not achieve the permanent defeat of sin. The only sacrifice perfect enough to do that was God’s own Son, and Jesus completely understood that was His mission.

It all started in the smelly chaos of a horse stable. It must have been a tremendously manic scene. Joseph must have been frantically trying to make sure Mary had a clean spot, that he could somehow keep her warm, and that he could keep the animals from poking their noses in what was going on. Oh, and he had to deliver the baby, presumably without the benefit of medical training.

Jesus didn’t only take on our sins. He took on our struggles. All of them. So no one could say it was easy for Him not to sin. Far from it. There was no one for whom it was more difficult. But Jesus loved His Father in Heaven more than anything, and He loved us too. So He wasn’t going to fail at His mission – no matter what that required of Him.

Merry Christmas. I hope you’re as determined to fulfill God’s calling on your life as Jesus was at His.