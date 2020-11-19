AstraZeneca Says Its Vaccine Candidate Is Proving Safe, Produces Similar Immune Responses Among All Adults

Are you ready for a third vaccine candidate to demonstrate it’s safe and off-the-charts effective?

We’re not quite there yet, because AstraZeneca hasn’t gotten far enough in Phase 3 trials to produce a percentage of effectiveness like the 95 percent range we’re getting from Pfizer and Moderna. But the news so far is very good indeed:

The coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca is safe and triggers a similar immune response among all adults, according to the preliminary findings of a peer-reviewed phase two trial. The promising early-stage results were published in The Lancet, one of the world’s top medical journals, on Thursday.

The study of 560 healthy adults, including 240 over the age of 70-years-old, found the vaccine to be safe and produced a similar immune response among people aged over 56-years-old and those aged between 18 and 55.

AstraZeneca, which is working with Oxford University in the development of its vaccine, says the vaccine produces a T-cell response within 14 days of the first dose, and then an antibody response within 28 days of the booster dose. T-cells are crucial because they basically reprogram the body’s physiology to fight back effectively against the virus.

Lest you find yourself rooting for any one pharmaceutical company’s vaccine against another, here’s why it’s crucial to have as many effective vaccines as possible: We’re going to need 300 million doses of this to vaccinate the entire United States, and 7 billion to vaccine the entire world. (And in all likelihood twice that many because it appears most if not all will require two doses.)

That’s a gigantic challenge for any pharmaceutical company to produce and distribute. The more companies who can get approved and go into production, the quicker we can get entire populations vaccinated and be done with this nonsense.

I realize there are people who will refuse to take the vaccine for whatever reason, so it’s not a foregone conclusion that the widespread availability of a vaccine means the end of COVID. But it should mean the end of COVID as a massive and deathly threat that requires the whole world to change its approach to absolutely everything in order to be spared mass casualties.

A vaccine that’s safe and over 90 percent effective relegates COVID to a threat comparable to the flu. It still goes around, some people get it worse than others and some people do die from it. But enough of the population is able to ward it off that there’s no reason to alter our entire way of life in fear of it. And that’s what we need to get to as soon as possible.

By the way, Anthony Fauci thinks we should still wear masks and avoid large crowds even after getting vaccinated. This is why – at some point, and as soon as possible – we need to be done “listening to the experts” and start living our lives again.

If we always lived the way medical experts would like us to live, we would not live at all. I think we’ve seen throughout 2020 the price we pay for approaching every day with an abundance of caution. No thank you. Let’s get this vaccine on the market. And then let’s be done with this garbage.

We need our lives back.