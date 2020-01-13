Astros fire general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch after MLB comes down hard on cheating

This is quite a dramatic fall for two of the architects of one of baseball’s best teams in recent years. It’s not often you build a World Series winner from scratch – and it’s not often you manage your way to two World Series and win one of them – only to be fired for your troubles.

But it’s hard to have sympathy for Jeff Luhnow or A.J. Hinch. Under their watch, the Astros were cheating, and it was both egregious and extensive. If you haven’t followed it, the Astros were caught using video equipment to steal the other teams’ signs, and then relaying the information to the hitters at the plate via thumps on a trash can. It was high-tech and low-tech at the same time, and it was blatantly against baseball’s rules.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced today that Luhnow and Hinch were being suspended for the entire 2020 season. But Astros owner Jim Crane followed up that announcement quickly with one of their own: Both men have been fired:

A league investigation confirmed the Astros had cheated by using a camera-based sign-stealing system during the regular season and playoffs of their World Series-winning 2017 season.

Luhnow and Hinch were suspended for the 2020 season, but Crane said the team wanted to go beyond that ruling.

“Neither one of them started this, but neither one of them did anything about it,” Crane said.

He added: “We need to move forward with a clean slate.”

Crane said he does not believe the Astros’ 2017 World Series title is tainted. I do.

The Astros won that series in seven games over the Dodgers. You can’t ascribe the win in Game 7 to the cheating because that game was in Los Angeles, and the investigation showed the Astros only had their setup for the cheating at home games.

But the two games the Astros won in Houston were both close games, including a 13-12 barnburner in Game 5. Alex Bregman drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning, and video evidence has linked Bregman to the cheating more than any other Astros hitter. Why should we not suspect that Bregman knew what kind of pitch was coming out of Kenley Jansen’s hand before Jansen threw it?

If Game 5 went the other way, the Dodgers would have won the series in six games. Crane can opine all he likes that the Astros’ title isn’t tainted, but there’s every reason to suspect it is – and will always remain so.

I wonder if Hinch will ever get another managing job. His career won-loss record – along with playoff and World Series appearances – certainly seems impressive. But if you can’t trust your manager to make sure the team does things the right way, who can you trust? And why would you put a guy in charge of your team who’s already shown himself to be willing to look the other way at cheating?

One issue remains: The apparent ringleader of the cheating scandal was then-Astros bench coach Alex Cora. Cora went on after 2017 to become the Red Sox manager and win the World Series in his rookie season of 2018. The Red Sox are now also under investigation for a similar sign stealing scandal using video technology.

If MLB determines that Cora not only cheated in Houston, but brought the cheating to Boston as well, does he get the Pete Rose treatment? Because that would be one of the most dramatic rise-and-fall stories in baseball history.