Atlanta cops offer $10,000 reward for help catching Wendy's arsonist

At least any Atlanta cops who haven’t already been declared murderers by their mayor.

Contrary to what seems to be the prevailing understanding these days, it’s still illegal to burn someone’s business down. It’s a felony, in fact. To judge by the last few weeks you’d think arson had been legalized.

But apparently Atlanta actually wants to catch and prosecute whoever burned down that Wendy’s. And they’re putting some serious jack into the reward too:

Authorities in Atlanta are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the people who started a fire that destroyed a Wendy’s restaurant.

The University Avenue restaurant, which was the site of a black man’s death at the hands of an Atlanta police officer, was left burning after a protest Saturday evening.

Police on Sunday distributed photos of one suspect “attempting to hide her identity.” The department also cited a video posted to social media that depicted the woman. Officials said information on other suspects is also welcomed in the case.

I would not be surprised if they come up empty on the tips. You have to figure anyone who knows the perp is of a mind that sees the arson as a heroic act.

Or maybe they just look dimly on snitching. That could explain why the reward is so much. Come to think of it, if the entire Atlanta PD quit in response to the mayor selling them out, the city could just redirect the money to offer rewards for tips in lieu of actual law enforcement.

It’s keeping the money in the neighborhood!

Even so, if you know anything, please call it in. Apparently they still intend to enforce the law in Atlanta. That’s getting to be quite the novelty.