Atlanta police walk off the job after DA charges officer in Brooks death before investigation is even complete

Atlanta has a mess on its hands, and if there’s one person most responsible for causing it, it’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

It was Mayor Bottoms who prejudged the Saturday night shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, declaring as early as Sunday morning that it was not a justifiable use of force before any of the evidence had been examined. Her knee-jerk statement help spur the riots that resulted, among other things, in the torching of the Wendy’s where the incident took place.

Her statement also created a societal atmosphere in which authorities feared there would be more riots if they did not quickly charge at least one of the officers with felony murder, since the mob already believed – partly because of Mayor Bottoms’s public statement – that a felony murder had been committed.

That’s why we got an announcement yesterday from the district attorney that Officer Garrett Rolfe would be charged with felony murder and 10 other counts, all of which came as a surprise to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is not even done investigating the incident:

How, as a prosecutor, do you charge someone with felony murder when the investigation of the incident is not even complete, and thus the evidence in the case has not yet been handed over to you? You do it because you’re not interested in the evidence. You’re responding to public pressure from a mob that’s already made up its mind and won’t wait one more day for you to do what it demands of you.

In other words, Officer Rolfe got thrown to the wolves. I don’t want to prejudge the case any more than the DA’s office already did – although it’s not my job to not prejudge; it is theirs – but what I do know is that Officer Rolfe followed basic officer training in firing his weapon in a situation where a suspect points a weapon at an officer.

Oh, by the way, according to Georgia law, a taser is a deadly weapon.

Atlanta police understand exactly what happened. Politicians have sold them out. It’s not just a matter of filing charges against Officer Rolfe. It’s also a matter of prejudging the case before the evidence is in, and filing charges obviously in response to public pressure and nothing more. You can say “no justice, no peace” all you want, but this is not how justice is supposed to work. And any police officer in Atlanta has to know that, when threatened by possible harm at the hands of a violence suspect, the politicians might try to send them to prison for defending themselves.

They felt they had to do something to make the politicians pay a price for that, and last night they did:

Vince Champion, Southeast regional director for the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, told the AJC he could not confirm which police zones were affected.

“There are officers walking off,” Champion said Wednesday evening. “There are officers saying they are not going to leave the precinct unless to help another officer. Some are walking off and sitting in their personal vehicles.”

Earlier suggestions that multiple officers from each zone had walked off the job were inaccurate. The department is experiencing a higher than usual number of call outs with the incoming shift. We have enough resources to maintain operations & remain able to respond to incidents. Champion said he has been told APD was attempting to get back-up support from adjacent law enforcement agencies. But he said some agencies declined to help.

“Why would you put your officer in Fulton County and take the chance of this happening?” Champion said. “You have an officer who just heard what Paul Howard said, saying he’s going to be in prison for the rest of his life or put to death, and now he’s got to surrender.”

I’ve been very critical of police unions in recent columns, and I don’t like the idea of police officers walking off the job and leaving the public unprotected. But I also don’t see how you can expect them to do their jobs when they know elected officials will turn on them if they have to take action in defense of their lives.

The question Champion asked at the end of the excerpt above is really the money question. Why would anyone want to be a police officer in Fulton County? If a suspect points a weapon at you, you have to choose between simply letting the suspect use that weapon against you, or defending yourself and possibly being charged with murder by your own district attorney, who won’t even wait for the evidence before filing the charges.

Of course no neighboring departments were willing to help. Their officers don’t want to take that risk any more than the ones in Atlanta do.

The breakdown of civil order requires, among other things, the realization by police that the price is too high for them to actually do their jobs. I believe there is too much police brutality in this country, and we need to take steps to rein it in. I also believe that not every incident in which an officer uses force – and I include deadly force – qualifies as police brutality.

The shooting of Rayshard Brooks is a complicated situation because Brooks did resist, did attempt to flee, did steal an officer’s weapon and did turn and attempt to fire that weapon at the officers. These are all things George Floyd did not do, which is why you can’t compare the two situations at all.

The investigation is really going to come down to whether Officer Rolfe made a correct call in the heat of that moment in believing the threat posed by Brooks and the stolen taser justified the use of deadly force to put down. I think there are arguments you can make either way. It’s clearly not so obvious that it justified a charge of felony murder even before the GBI completed its investigation.

And what that tells you is that the charge was driven by politics and fear. Politics because the DA doesn’t want the mob blaming him for going soft on police brutality. Fear because the DA doesn’t want more riots, which is what he thought would happen if he didn’t bring the maximum possible charge as quickly as possible.

It seems inconceivable to me that Rolfe will be convicted. The fact that the DA jumped the gun on the charges should be enough alone to not only get an acquittal, but possibly to have the charges dismissed entirely before there is even a trial. The bigger problem, though, is how Atlanta can expect to maintain any semblance of civil order when the police know their mayor and their DA do not have their backs, even when faced with threats against their own lives.

If politicians keep this up, this will not be the last time police walk off the job. And the next time it happens, they may not come back.

Then we can find out how this utopian paradise without police would really work.