After attacking Trump's 'xenophobic overreaction.' Biden wants to assist the White House Covid-19 effort via telephone

Thank goodness, everyone. Crazy Old Joe is going to pick up the receiver, click the little lever a couple of times, and tell the operator to ‘dial Gladstone 6-1111.’ If they’ve updated the telephones to those newfangled models, he’ll have someone help him.

Either way, he’s offering to call President Trump and provide assistance with handling our ongoing global pandemic.

I know, you feel safer already. Here’s the word, from Fox News:

Biden has been offering advice and warnings to Trump about the coronavirus in media interviews and appearances for months. Wednesday, however, is the first time the former vice president is offering to speak with the president directly. “Vice President Biden has been extending his advice for months, and he did so again on the air last night,” Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told Fox News. “As he has said repeatedly, Donald Trump is not accountable for coronavirus itself — but he is accountable for the federal government’s slow and chaotic response to this outbreak.” “Unfortunately, Trump spent months after the virus was discovered disregarding repeated warnings from his scientific and intelligence experts, and downplaying the threat of this outbreak to the American people,” she continued. “He could have heeded Vice President Biden’s public advice not to take China’s word as they misled the world about their efforts to stop the spread.”

There’s only one problem with that condescending attitude. Back in January, when President Trump announced a series of travel bans to slow the importation of the virus, Biden offered the following advice:

That assessment, which was shared by Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and pretty much every left-leaning media outlet, was disastrously wrongheaded. If they had their way, infected passengers would have been flying into the states for another month. Virtually every serious medical professional, up to and including Dr. Fauci, agrees that the ban saved lives and stemmed the flow of coronavirus.

TRUMP: “I made a decision to close off to China. That was weeks early and honestly… Sleepy Joe Biden said it’s ‘Xenophobic’. I don’t know if he knows what that means, but that’s okay. He said it’s racist, what I did.” pic.twitter.com/gHM8SPlAbx — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 24, 2020

Pelosi spent another 5 weeks urging people to go out into the crowds of Chinatown, and Schumer claimed it was all part of Trump’s “war on immigrants.”

Biden, who can barely string two words together, has nothing to offer. However, the President is graciously willing to hear him out. This should provide us with the greatest SNL sketch in history: