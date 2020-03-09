Attention, media: Your manipulation of the voters didn't work in 2016, and it won't work in 2020 either

This commentary was inspired by Scott Rasmussen’s book “The Sun is Still Rising: Politics Has Failed But America Will Not”. It explains why ultimately the people – at least the majority thereof – will decide the future of this country, as opposed to politics or the government.

Consider some examples from history:

The airplane was not developed by the government, despite it having thrown millions of dollars behind the initiative. Two humble citizens, the Wright brothers, made it work. Today’s digital society did not evolve because of government, but in spite of government.

That’s not to say government did not play a role, but the role was not as great as that of the people. Over 20 million federal bureaucrats cannot out-think 330 million citizens.

The recent hysteria about the Democrat presidential primaries is a perfect modern-day example. Going into Super Tuesday’s primaries, the media anticipated a Bernie Sanders election blowout. It did not happen, because the people soundly rejected socialism.

The people did not prefer an ideal Democrat candidate, because there is no such thing. But they would rather have a flawed liberal Democrat than an out-of-the-closet socialist.

The liberal media try to influence what the people want, and the media are usually wrong. The liberal media do not report what the people want. Instead, they manipulate poll results and try to push what the Democratic Party wants.

Listen to the people.

You would think that the Democrats and the liberal media would get that by now, but they do not. They both believe that they can drive public opinion by telling a lie over and over until people believe it.

But they continually fail to influence the majority of the people. Their strategy is to tell people what to think. Most don’t cooperate. The Democrat establishment is showing signs of learning this valuable lesson, by refusing to nominate an avowed socialist. Unfortunately, their only alternative is to get behind a badly flawed Joe Biden. I guess they think they can sell him to us. I don’t think they can.

I wrote a book in 2005 titled “They Think You’re Stupid”.

Clearly, they still think we are stupid.