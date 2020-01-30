Attention, CNN: Fake Indian proposes criminal penalties for the spread of 'disinformation'

It’s no secret that the modern Democratic Party is at odds with the Constitution. They despise the 2nd Amendment, barely acknowledge the existence of the 10th, and they’re not too fond of the 4th and 5th either. For them, the entire document is a massive headache that constantly interferes with their ability to increase the federal government’s power, and interrupts their various agendas.

In recent years, they’ve become increasingly annoyed with your First Amendment right to freedom of speech and religion.

The ability to disagree with our political superiors has become a real thorn in the side of the ruling class. The rabble has gotten too mouthy. They’d like to put the clamps on that.

One 2020 presidential candidate thinks she has the solution.

Elizabeth Warren – a woman whose lies are piling up faster than leaves in autumn – has decided that we need criminal penalties for people and companies that spread “disinformation.” As she says in a press release:

As the 2020 election approaches, Russian disinformation is not the only threat we face online. The same tactics employed by the Russian government are just as easily accessible to domestic groups seeking to promote or oppose candidates and political or social issues. Tech companies are trying to assure the public they have changed. But their efforts are no more than nibbles around the edges: periodic purges of inauthentic accounts, banning political ads on some platforms, and slow, inconsistent fact-checking. The same fundamental threats to our elections remain. Disinformation erodes our democracy, and Democrats must have a plan to address it.

So, what has Fauxcahontas come up with? She wants to criminalize the spread of what she considers to be “disinformation.”

Her proposal specifically targets inaccurate material about when and how to vote, but it’s broad enough that it could be used to go after just about anything. Considering that Democrats are doing everything they can to pretend their 2016 loss was the result of interference from the red menace, it’s easy to see how they would employ such laws.

How long do we think it would take them to attack journalists, opinion writers and news outlets with which they disagree? More importantly, how quickly would this Frankenstein turn on its master, once it was used to attack the various newscasts, or networks like MSNBC and CNN?

You can check out the details here, at the queen of disinformation’s website: