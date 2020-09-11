Attorney General Barr: Why yes, the Durham investigation could result in more indictments

He could just be speaking theoretically, but one would think he has a general idea about how the probe is going. There’s no reason he shouldn’t. Durham works for him, and Barr isn’t Jeff Sessions. He didn’t feel the need to recuse himself from his job because he sat next to a Russian diplomat once.

So far the only person charged has been former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, and not for nothing. Durham uncovered that Clinesmith altered an e-mail concerning the role of Carter Page vis-a-vis the CIA, hiding exculpatory evidence to that would have surely led the FISA court to deny the FBI’s wiretap warrant request.

Durham had Clinesmith dead to rights and Clinesmith plead guilty.

Now think about this: The entire leadership of the FBI knew that Page had worked for the CIA, and they all kept quiet during the process of applying to the FISA court for the wiretap warrant. Do you seriously think Kevin Clinesmith altered that e-mail on his own and no one else knew about it? Not Comey? Not McCabe? Not Strzok?

I don’t think Bill Barr thinks so:

Attorney General William Barr said this week that there “could be” more charges stemming from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s monthslong review into alleged misconduct and the origins of the Russia investigation.

Barr, during an interview with NBC News this week, was asked whether additional charges could come out of Durham’s probe after the U.S. attorney from Connecticut announced his first criminal charge against former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith last month.

“Yeah, there could be,” Barr said while declining to say whether any new charges would be announced prior to Election Day.

Carter Page was working on the Trump presidential campaign. The Obama FBI knew he was not doing anything illegal, and that there was no rationale for wiretapping him. But they presented a bogus dossier to the FISA court in order to get approval to wiretap Page anyway – even after they became aware that everything in the infamous dossier had been discredited.

This is a scandal worse than Watergate. The 1972 Nixon campaign hired burglars to break into the Democratic National Committee headquarters to plant listening devices. That’s bad. But during the 2016 campaign, the Obama White House did essentially the same thing, but used the FBI to do it. That is infinitely worse.

John Durham is a no-nonsense investigator, and he’s going to find out everything that happened here, and who was responsible for it. There will be other charges.

The real question is whether Durham’s investigation reveals just how high this went. There is only one person who was in a powerful enough position to authorize all this. And it wasn’t James Comey, Loretta Lynch or Joe Biden.

You know who it was.