Attorney General Barr: Why yes, the FBI's Russia investigation is one of the greatest travesties in U.S. history

We’ve been saying this for three years. Official Washington doesn’t want to touch it because it was perpetrated by a Democratic administration against a Republican candidate – and not just any Republican candidate but Donald Trump.

There’s no way they’re running with a storyline in which Barack Obama is in the role of Nixon and Trump is in the role of the 1972 DNC. But that’s close to what actually happened. The only difference is that the Nixon campaign used two-bit burglars to plant listening devices against their enemies. Obama used the FBI.

And I’m sure the Obama Justice Department figured they could do so with impunity because a) no one at the FBI would ever talk; b) Hillary was going to win and she’d never let it get out; and c) even if Trump won, he could never get an attorney general confirmed who would seriously look into it and publicly expose what he found out.

The destruction of this entire line of thinking is William Barr. Initially seen by the Beltway crowd as a credible figure because of his track record in the same job way back in the George H.W. Bush Administration, the political class quickly turned on Barr when they realized he wasn’t going to play their game of covering up the FBI’s abuses of private citizens’ civil rights.

What’s more, Barr knows how to do this. When he appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham to look into the origins of the Trump/Russia investigation – dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane” by the FBI – he chose a man universally respected and regarded as a straight shooter. Durham is impossible for the political class to attack because of his track record, but also terrifying because he’s going to report the facts however he finds them and not as they want him to find them.

Durham works for Barr in this matter, which means Barr has surely been briefed extensively on what Durham’s been finding. And while we may still be months away from receiving Durham’s report, Barr certainly sounded on Laura Ingraham’s show last night like he’s seen enough to draw some unmistakable conclusions:

“My own view is that the evidence shows that we’re not dealing with just the mistakes or sloppiness,” Barr told host Laura Ingraham. “There was something far more troubling here. We’re going to get to the bottom of it. And if people broke the law and we can establish that with the evidence, they will be prosecuted.”

Trump “has every right to be frustrated” by the investigation, Barr added.

“What happened to him was one of the greatest travesties in American history — without any basis,” Barr said. “They started this investigation of his campaign. And even more concerning, actually, is what happened after the campaign. A whole pattern of events while he was president … to sabotage the presidency … or at least have the effect of sabotaging the presidency.”

There may have arguably been some justification for starting the investigation, based not on the infamous and unreliable Steele Dossier, but perhaps on the report that came from George Papadapoulous and the chatter he spewed in New Zealand. But it clearly didn’t take long for the FBI to realize there was nothing to it, and that the Trump campaign clearly had not engaged in any sort of collusion with Russia.

This, however, is where investigations can become dangerous to the rights of Americans. Common sense would suggest that when the FBI realizes it can’t make a case, it simply closes the investigation. But that doesn’t have to happen if the FBI doesn’t want it to, and it was clear in this case that James Comey and Andrew McCabe were going to keep this investigation going – no matter what it took – until they could find something scandalous to hang on Trump.

If they could find a crime to charge him with, great. If they could only find something that appeared untoward, they could leak it to their friends at the New York Times or the Washington Post and cause trouble for Trump that way. But they had to keep the investigation going, even if it was clear there wasn’t going to be anything to find.

When Trump fired Comey in 2017, prompting Rod Rosenstein to bring in Robert Mueller as a special counsel, it was a short-term boon for the FBI because special counsel investigations have almost no restraints on them. Mueller spent the next two years demanding witness testimony, issuing subpoenas and, in at least one case, conducting a 6 a.m. raid of a target’s home.

This all looked fabulous for Trump’s antagonists until – after two years of this business – Mueller had to admit he’d come up with nothing. Not only that, but Mueller somehow managed to completely ignore the excesses of the FBI in the process.

It would have been a dereliction of duty for Barr not to look into all this, but that dereliction of duty would have been no surprise coming from just about any Beltway figure who got the job of attorney general. The fact that Barr actually decided to probe this, and appointed someone who would take it seriously, is remarkable in its own right.

When Barr and Durham announce their ultimate findings, you can expect the media to attack them as Trump shills and cast shade on absolutely everything they find. That’s a shame, because the FBI ran roughshod over the civil rights of people like Mike Flynn and Carter Page, all in an ill-founded attempt to get at Trump. The public should pay attention when Barr and Durham give us the real details of this sordid tale, and hopefully their actions to make sure it never happens again.

By the way, we’ll end here with the question we always ask when we deal with this: Who was high enough in the Obama Administration to authorize all this? Common sense would suggest someone higher than James Comey. And higher than Loretta Lynch. And higher than Joe Biden.

Someone like that.