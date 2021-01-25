Then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo caught heat on Tuesday for claiming that multiculturalism is “not who America is.”

Various liberals and Democrats, whether out of ignorance or pure dishonesty, lambasted Pompeo’s comments, suggesting any denial of multiculturalism is an inherently racist rejection of racial and/or ethnic diversity.

That is not the case.

In fact, Pompeo is 100 percent correct about multiculturalism. It actually is cultural pluralism that makes America great.

“Woke-ism, multiculturalism, all the -isms — they’re not who America is. They distort our glorious founding and what this country is all about. Our enemies stoke these divisions because they know they make us weaker,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

TRENDING: Austin: Multiculturalism Will Destroy America -- the Melting Pot Only Works with Common Basic Values

Misunderstanding the definition of multiculturalism, various liberal voices have condemned Pompeo’s message.

“Multiculturalism” is the co-existence of diverse cultures, where culture includes racial, religious, or cultural groups and is manifested in customary behaviours, cultural assumptions and values, patterns of thinking, and communicative styles. This is America; you moron. — Stephen Robert Morse💡🎬🌍 (@morsels) January 19, 2021

This country was built on multiculturalism. That’s why a descendant of Italian immigrants like you could become Secretary of State. You should know this history. If you don’t, you should never have been Secretary of State. If you do and you said this anyway, you’re a demagogue. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 19, 2021

Left-leaning outlets made similar mistakes.

The New York Times, for example, published a story on Pompeo’s comments suggesting they were anti-ethnic diversity.

What these leftists fail to understand is that multiculturalism isn’t simply defined as a country full of ethnic or racial diversity.

If the goal is multiculturalism, society will seek to find ways to further separate us into cultural groups. The more differences there are, the more those differences are celebrated. This leads to moral relativism, the idea that morality is subjective and each culture should have the right to define moral values as they see fit.

Will Multiculturalism Destroy America? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

RELATED: Michigan Attorney General: My Son Was 'Devastated' When Someone Wished Him Merry Christmas

Conversely, if cultural pluralism is the goal of a society, that society will find ways to unite all of our distinct cultures behind one unifying message.

Pluralism celebrates differing cultures, as long as they all fit within the larger national community.

Therefore, within a pluralist society, diversity of all sorts is celebrated, as long as those cultures rally around basic values and shared cultural mores.

Simply put, multiculturalism separates us and cultural pluralism brings us together.

Some on the left outright reject cultural pluralism because it requires foreign cultures to adapt to American principles and values.

For example, if guided by cultural pluralism, it would behoove Spanish-speaking Americans to learn English so that they could become better ingratiated into American culture.

In another instance, religious communities across the United States tend to try to fit in within larger communities filled with non-believers or constituents of other faiths. If our society were fully multiculutural, religious communities would separate into different settlements, as is the case with many Amish and some Muslims.

Multiculturalists on the left instead opt to create further divisions by allowing an increasing number of differences to exist within the country, as was evidence with the Biden administration’s reinstitution of the Spanish-language version of the White House website.

When the left began its assault on Pompeo, their lack of nuance and fairness showed that many of the underlying values that tied this country together are fraying.

In their eyes, if you deny multiculturalism, you’re a racist and a bigot.

In reality, a denial of multiculturalism might be the only thing that can stop this country from tearing apart.

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.