Australia Puts 2 Million People on Total Lockdown Because One COVID-19 Case Was Detected

The next time someone tells you that “you can never be too careful,” send them a link to this item.

Because yes you can:

About 2 million Australians begun their first full day of a strict coronavirus lockdown on Monday following the discovery of one case in the community in Perth, capital of Western Australia state, but no new cases have since been found.

Authorities ordered a five-day lockdown of Perth after a security guard at a hotel used to quarantine people returning from overseas was found to have contracted the virus. The state government said 66 people have been deemed close contacts of the unidentified guard and none of those already tested were infected.

“In total 13 close contacts have now tested negative and of those 11 high-risk contacts have been moved into hotel quarantine as an extra precaution,” Western Australia state Premier Mark McGowan told reporters in Perth.

One case. 2 million people put on lockdown. Because of one case.

Australia has had only about 29,000 cases of COVID, total, and 909 deaths. The conventional wisdom is that this is because of strict lockdowns like the one imposed on Perth yesterday.

The price of that success is that Australia’s economy has become almost entirely dependent on government spending, and the population is now sitting at home waiting for the government to send out another $250 billion while everyone sits at home unable to get money any other way.

The Perth panic is especially noteworthy because of what we know about “confirmed cases” versus actual cases. For everyone who tests positive and shows symptoms, there are likely several people running around with the virus in their system – and contagious – but showing no symptoms. That means many more people have actually had the virus, and built up antibodies, than official numbers confirm because most people who don’t show symptoms aren’t getting tested.

So by the time the one guy in Perth tested positive, there were surely plenty of others who also had the virus and were able to transmit it. But no one had detected them or would do so. A panicky lockdown like this ignores the fact that the virus is probably spreading anyway.

It’s an especially strange move considering that vaccines will soon be available. The threat of COVID in the first place was about a) how easily transmitted it was; b) how deadly it was; and c) the absence of any vaccine. The vaccines that are now available address both B and C. You still have the problem of A, but when the virus is now far more treatable, there’s no reason to lock down entire cities in the pursuit of zero-infection rates.

You almost suspect the governing class will miss the lockdowns. They certainly are quick to impose them and reluctant to lift them. The world’s population has put up with it for almost an entire year now. Much longer can that possibly last?