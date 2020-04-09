SECTIONS
Commentary
Austria: Enough of this, we're reopening next week

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published April 9, 2020 at 5:04am
We’re going to reach this point too, and sooner than people think, because society simply cannot sustain itself with everyone locked down at home and unable to go out and work, shop, exercise or socialize.

We’ve all heard what the doctors say, and thus far no one has really questioned that it’s the only viable strategy. But people will only put up with it for so long, and we’re about to find out whether Austria’s decision to open back up will prove to be a disaster or just what the doctor ordered:

The government plans to lift restrictions because infection rates have decreased. On April 6, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz proposed a plan that envisions “step-by-step reopening” in coming weeks, plus a few additional restrictions. Face masks must now be worn in grocery stores and, beginning Easter Monday, on public transport.

Hardware and gardening stores, stores of fewer than 4,306 square feet (400 square meters) and Vienna’s parks will reopen April 14. Customers are required to wear face masks and stay far apart from each other. Shopkeepers must limit the number of people inside.

On May 2, all other stores, including malls and hair salons, are set to reopen. Restaurants and hotels will have to wait until mid-May. The same holds for schools. Homeschooling will continue for another month, but graduation exams are expected to take place on schedule.

Austria isn’t getting completely back to normal right away. It’s more of a slow reversal of the steps that were taken when all this started. First sports were suspended. Then schools closed. Then we banned gatherings of 500 or more. Then it was 50. Then 10. Then all the restaurants and bars were closed.

Austria isn’t getting sports or school started again, but it’s clearly made the decision that the most draconians measures – particularly the ones that are killing economic productivity – are unnecessary and possibly counterproductive.

I believe we will see similar moves here once most states have passed the peak for the simple reason that people will demand it, and economic devastation will start to feel less like an inconvenience and more like the existential crisis it actually is.

We’re probably not going to be putting tens of thousands of people into ballparks for awhile, but there’s no reason people shouldn’t be able to go to their offices if they practice basic common-sense precautions. And there’s no reason you shouldn’t be able to eat in a restaurant if everyone follows the recommended protocols.

Should we follow Austria's lead?

A lot of companies are facing challenges like this one my company is facing right now: We need to get our managing editor a new iPhone in order to upgrade our video capabilities. We’ve got room in the budget for the phone and we’ve got people ready to help us learn how to use it.

But she’s stuck in lockdown working from home, and most of the stores that sell iPhones are closed. We’re just one company and I’m sure you’ll say we can suck it up rather than risk spreading a deadly disease. But it’s not just us. There are hundreds of thousands of companies facing problems like this. We can’t get what we need and the companies who sell what we need can’t sell it to us.

And this is in spite of the fact that all you’d need is to exercise some basic caution to deal with any risk.

Austria’s right. The U.S. is in lockdown through April 30, and it seems there are already some politicians who want to extend that into June even though we have no idea what the numbers will do in the next several weeks. Those extensions should not happen – at least not until the evidence on the ground tells us it’s absolutely necessary.

You cannot keep people in lockdown indefinitely, and you cannot tell people the economy doesn’t matter. The economy is people’s livelihoods, and it’s not OK to ruin people’s lives and then tell them at least they didn’t get sick.

RELATED: Fauci: About those 100,000 deaths, it looks like it may be more like 60,000

We need a different strategy. And soon. Austria might be showing us how to do it.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
