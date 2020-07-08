To avoid another 'black eye,' prison officials allegedly keeping close watch on Ghislaine Maxwell

If you think Jeffrey Epstein was somehow murdered in his cell, you’re really not alone. The official story – that he died of suicide by hanging – is riddled with an astonishing array of details that strain credibility to the breaking point. Guards fell asleep, cameras mysteriously stopped working, autopsy findings were debatable and the planet’s most high-profile prisoner was inexplicably taken off suicide watch just days before he died.

Whether he committed suicide, or was “suicided”, has become a widely pondered question, and a serious embarrassment for the prison system. According to the New York Post, officials are hell-bent on making sure Ghislaine Maxwell doesn’t meet the same end.

A law enforcement source said Monday that prison officials at the MDC in Brooklyn are determined to avoid a similar outcome with Maxwell. “They want to make sure she’ll stand trial,” the source said, adding that the Bureau of Prisons doesn’t want another “black eye.” Maxwell will be guarded by the prison’s highest security available, the source added. TRENDING: U.S. formally cuts ties with the WHO She’ll be shadowed by prison officers every time she leaves her cell and a surveillance camera will be trained on her cell, according to the source.

That sounds all well and good, but the problem is obvious. Wasn’t Epstein just as, if not more, important? If they couldn’t be trusted to successfully hold him, why would we think things have changed?

More ominously, if the conspiracy theories are true, and Epstein’s powerful blackmail victims were able to get to him, there’s no reason to think they can’t do it again.