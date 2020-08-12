Axelrod: Biden really wanted Whitmer, and he had to use a script to give Harris the nod

As I’ve argued in the past, Joe Biden is not running for president. Not really, anyway. Sure, his name is at the top of the ticket, but he’s not the actual candidate. If, in November, you go into the voting booth and pull the Biden lever, you’ll be voting for someone else.

People can argue about who that person is. Perhaps it’s the machine behind the Obama/Jarrett alliance. More likely it’s a shady consortium of left-wing donors. Whoever it is, it’s not Joe. Joe is an empty, hollowed out, shell of a human being who’s never had a single original thought, despite being in politics since 1973.

Some have argued that you’re really voting for his running mate, since Biden won’t be able to complete a four week term, let alone four years. I disagree.

If you need proof of that, look no further than his running mate. Kamala Harris is in, Gretchen Whitmer is out, and the choice was most likely not his to make. According to David Axelrod, if he’d had his druthers, Michigan might have been rid of its capricious, out-of-control governor:

Others Biden considered may have fit more comfortably into partnership with him. TRENDING: And so we continue: Herman's gang isn't going anywhere, because the mission goes on He reportedly clicked well with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, but she would not have fulfilled the desire of those who prioritized a candidate of color. Whitmer, a White moderate pick, also would have raised questions among supporters of progressive champion Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, widely viewed after a lifetime of advocacy and a strong campaign for president as a tough, brilliant and capable policymaker. But some also saw Warren as the most polarizing of the potential candidates, who would have been offered by Trump as evidence that the moderate Biden is merely a Trojan Horse for the left.

“More comfortably” is a severe understatement. Harris has a lot of baggage, and you can rest assured we’ll get to all of it in the coming days. Whether it’s her nightmare tenure as an authoritarian prosecutor, her disastrous performance in the primaries, the fact that she believes Joe Biden’s sexual assault accuser or her family history with slavery, she’s not exactly what unbiased observers would call a “do no harm” pick. She’s going to have to answer some very difficult questions, and she brings a surprising amount of negatives to the table.

Perhaps that’s why the DNC powers-that-be gave crazy Uncle Joe a script to read when he “decided” to give Harris the nod…

“…it was a sheet of paper seen under the phone that caught people’s attention. “I’ve decided I would like you to join this effort to win back the soul of our country and be our nation’s next Vice President,” the text reads. “I think you are entitled to know why I chose you. There are three reasons.” Biden was soon mocked in pro-President Trump social media for resorting to a script during his call with his newly minted running mate. “Biden’s staff had to write a script for him so he’d know why he was even talking to Kamala Harris. ‘I’m calling you today because…,’” wrote Sean Davis, co-founder of conservative online mag The Federalist. Benny Johnson, chief creative officer of the conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA, also took a swipe. RELATED: Examining Kamala Harris's readiness to be president . . . and coming away quite unimpressed “3 VERY IMPORTANT THINGS about this photo of Joe Biden calling Kamala to offer her VP spot:

1. Biden has to read from a script that is clearly visible

2. Biden does not know how to hold an iPhone (it’s upside down)

3. The cartoon on Biden’s desk is a man screaming “WHY ME?!””

What does it say when your candidate can’t even ad-lib this supposedly celebratory reveal?

The simple fact is this: Anyone who thinks this was actually Joe Biden’s decision is either insane, Joe Biden or both. Harris’s selection is party politics through and through. She, like the former vice president, will be a puppet who dances for the power behind the scenes.

Her image will be re-habbed, her positions will belong to someone else and she – like the presidential candidate – will do as she’s told.