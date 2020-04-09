SECTIONS
Ayanna Pressley: Next stimulus package needs money for illegals, inmates, homeless, and student loan forgiveness

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published April 9, 2020 at 5:50am
Earlier, we discussed the Democrats’ efforts to tie any and every pet project to the COVID-19 outbreak.  No matter how tenuous – or outright ridiculous – the connection may be, they’ll attempt to portray all of their longstanding agenda items as an imperative part of the coronavirus recovery.  Normally, they like to hit a single bullet point at a time, so they can really drive the point home.

“Squad member” Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) is not interested in such half-measures.

When you’re as rabidly left-wing as she is, you want to make sure everyone is aware of your laundry list. So, she decided to lump a whole pile of her progressive pipe dreams into one sentence. During an appearance on MSNBC, the Representative decided to demand… pretty much everything at once.

According to Pressley, the next round of stimulus must include cash for illegal immigrants, prisoners, homeless people, and student loan forgiveness.  Never mind that we can’t afford it, and never mind that in most cases these financial situations either pre-date, or have absolutely nothing to do with, the coronavirus pandemic.

Pressley smells blood in the water, and she’s looking to exploit it. Logic, and fiscal realities, be damned.

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







