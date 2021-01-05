Baby Monitor Captures Heartwarming Moment Between 10-Year-Old and His Baby Brother

While mothers are often rumored to have eyes in the back of their heads and honed sixth senses for when a child is about to do something foolish, technology has certainly helped expand their reach.

First there were no monitors, then there were baby monitors with sound and now we have video monitors that can scan a room, tell you the temperature and offer a “mute” option (for the device, not the child).

One of the ways many parents use these devices is to check in on their littlest ones when they wake up at night to see if they’ll go back to sleep on their own without the disturbance of a door opening to check in on them.

Gloria McIntosh, a 36-year-old mother of six from Ohio, was using her monitor recently to see if her 18-month-old, Greyson, would go back to sleep on his own or if she’d have to go in and tend to him, according to NBC’s “Today.”

But what she witnessed on the screen of the monitor was both impressive and heartwarming. She posted the resulting video on TikTok, where it has received 4.7 million hearts.

“I heard him fussing so I checked the camera to see if he would just fall back asleep,” McIntosh wrote in captions attached to the video. “And saw his brother showing the best example of love and patience.”

Mason, 10, enters the baby’s room, flips on the lights and proceeds to lift Greyson out of his crib and play with him.

He wipes Greyson’s nose, reads him a book and even crawls into the crib with him.

“He stayed with him for almost 30 minutes trying to get him back to sleep,” she wrote.

In the video captions, McIntosh revealed that she asked Mason why he took on Greyson’s care, and his answer showed that he not only cared for his brother, but he loved his mother, too.

“I eventually came and got the baby, and asked my son why he didn’t just come get me,” she wrote. “He said he wanted me to get some rest, because I did a lot that day.”

“While parenting is not his responsibility, just the fact that he understood that he is his brothers keeper, and considered my long days as a mom, is much appreciated,” she continued.

The fourth-grader shows compassion and care beyond his years — how many 10-year-olds do you know who would crawl out of bed at 3 a.m. to tend to a crabby sibling of their own accord?

“I’m sure Mason was tired and cranky,” McIntosh told NBC. “He was woken up at 3 a.m. But how you saw him treat his brother is how he is. He steps up.”

“I was smiling the whole time. He has a love for Greyson that is unspeakable. I can’t even really explain it.”

