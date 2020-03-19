SECTIONS
Baltimore mayor asks murderers to stop shooting folks, leave hospital beds available to virus patients

Robert Laurie
Published March 19, 2020
These days, there are few things we can agree on in the United States.  It seems like everything, no matter how benign, triggers some kind of insane debate. Whether it’s something huge like abortion, or the color of that dress, everyone is arguing.

You would think, though, that we can all agree on this: Shooting innocent people is wrong, because it’s a bad thing to do.

That’s the only reason you need.  You shouldn’t require any sort of ancillary points to bolster your position. It’s just.. prima facie bad.

Unless, that is, you’re in Baltimore. There, crime is so rampant that the Democrats who destroyed the city need to beg killers to stop all the murdering. When that falls on deaf ears, they try to reason with them.

Their latest tactic seems to be to appeal to their sense of family: “Please stop killing people, because your elderly mom might need the hospital bed.”

No, really. Here’s Baltimore Mayor Jack Young, with a message for his city’s would-be killers:

“I want to reiterate how completely unacceptable the level of violence is that we have seen recently. We will not stand for mass shootings and an increase in crime.

For those of you who want to continue to shoot and kill people of this city, we’re not going to tolerate it. We’re going to come after you and we’re going to get you.

We cannot clog up our hospitals and their beds with people that are being shot senselessly because we’re going to need those beds for people infected with the coronavirus. And it could be your mother, your grandmother or one of your relatives. So take that into consideration.”

Apparently, if there was no coronavirus, they wouldn’t need all the extra beds, so the shootings wouldn’t warrant a press conference. Things could proceed as normal. That is pretty much liberalism in a nutshell.

Here’s the video:

