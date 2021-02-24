SECTIONS
Commentary Wire
Mewe Share P Share

Barely a Month After Biden Nixed Super Safe Keystone XL, Train Carrying Oil Explodes in Texas

Cameron Arcand, The Western Journal By Cameron Arcand, The Western Journal
Published February 24, 2021 at 10:00am
Mewe Share P Share

A train carrying petroleum collided with a 18-wheeler truck Tuesday morning, serving a lesson about the significance of oil pipelines.

The crash in Cameron, Texas, resulted in a massive explosion and fire, but thankfully nobody was injured.

Five of the roughly 13 derailed train cars were carrying gasoline, which was the reason for the fire.

TRENDING: Barely a Month After Biden Nixed Super Safe Keystone XL, Train Carrying Oil Explodes in Texas

The collision was originally considered a potential hazmat situation, but the cars with hazardous materials were not impacted.

“There was some hazardous materials a little farther back, so by the grace of God we were saved on that one,” Milam County Sheriff Chris White said, according to KXAN-TV.

Are pipelines safer than trucks?

“There were no injuries to the crew or truck driver. Local first responders and BNSF personnel are onsite to respond to the incident,” BNSF Railways Senior Director of External Communications Courtney Wallace told Fox News.

“Out of an abundance of caution, local authorities have established a half-mile radius evacuation zone near the site. The cause is under investigation.”

Trains are a common method of transportation for oil and gas but have frequently been criticized as posing a serious risk, and this incident unfortunately solidifies those concerns.

Pipelines are considered to be a safer alternative to the rails — making the Biden administration’s recent decision to revoke the Keystone XL pipeline’s permit seem even more ludicrous.

RELATED: Laid-Off Keystone Pipeline Workers Rip Biden's Job-Killing Agenda: He Is 'Trying to Crush' Our Future

The step by the administration was to show loyalty to climate activists who want to see a transition toward renewable energy.

If Tuesday’s incident is any constellation, it is a sign that United States needs more pipelines, not fewer.

While there is nothing inherently wrong with wind, solar and nuclear energy, there also needs to be a commitment to making the transportation of oil and gas safer.

Nonrenewable energy sources are not going away overnight, so innovations in the private sector and action from the public sector need to continue while fossil fuels are still a prominent energy source.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×