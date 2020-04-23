Barr: The Justice Department may join citizens in suing states for onerous lockdown orders

Come to Michigan, Mr. Attorney General. I will cook you a meal. Lots of them if you want. Assuming I can find any food at the grocery stores here in Gretchentraz.

I don’t know if you’ve read the Constitution lately, but the rights it grants – along with the limitations it places on the authority of government – don’t come with the caveat of “unless people get sick.” Even in an emergency, countermeasures still have to be legal and consistent with constitutional rights.

Making everyone stay in their homes for two months and refusing to let them go to their jobs is a hard thing to justify in constitutional terms, but not many people have bothered to notice until now – perhaps because we all recognized that the threat of COVID-19 was real and we had to do something to stop it from spreading.

But now that the curve has flattened, it seems reasonable to expect that our elected leaders would start taking a measured approach to returning things to normal. Yet when, even now, you still have governors threatening to extend the stay-at-home orders – the very same governors who are banning the purchase of paint and the use of motor boats – maybe it’s time for the Attorney General of the United States to get involved.

And it sounds like he just might:

TRENDING: Sen. Tom Cotton: Why yes, there's plenty of available evidence the virus originated in a Wuhan lab

“Well, if people bring those lawsuits, we’ll take a look at it at that time. And if we think it’s, you know, justified, we would take a position,” he said. “That’s what we’re doing now. We, you know, we’re looking carefully at a number of these rules that are being put into place. And if we think one goes too far, we initially try to jawbone the governors into rolling them back or adjusting them. And if they’re not and people bring lawsuits, we file [a] statement of interest and side with the plaintiffs.”

Barr pointed out that not only is there an issue of going too far with measures that may impinge on constitutional rights, there is also the issue of the burden orders could place on interstate commerce, which falls under federal jurisdiction.

“We do have a national economy which is the responsibility of the federal government. So it is possible that governors will take measures that impair interstate commerce. And just where that line is drawn, you know, remains to be seen,” Barr said. He added that so far he has not seen any violation of the Commerce Clause.

Democrats, as you might expect, attacked Barr for “trampling on states’ powers.” But it’s not as if Barr is taking a position based on federal supremacy here. If he does anything, it would be in defense of individuals to live their lives as they wish and not to be subjected to onerous and indefinite lockdown orders from governors whose authority to issue such orders is highly questionable.

Should the Justice Department join suits against onerous restrictions by governors? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

We all understand there’s a pandemic going on, and that we have to exercise caution and restraint we never exercised before. We’re willing to do that and we welcome guidelines from medical experts on how to proceed.

But they can’t keep us locked up indefinitely, and they can’t allow our businesses to collapse because no one can engage in any of the activity that makes it possible for us to provide our products and services to the market.

Restaurants and other small businesses are barely hanging on. Families haven’t hugged each other in weeks. Goods are missing from store shelves because suppliers can’t produce them because no one can come to work.

This has gone on long enough. We still need a plan to deal with COVID-19, but we need a different plan – one that doesn’t destroy the economy, explode the national debt and threaten to destroy jobs that may never be restored.

And if power-hungry governors can’t be bothered to come up with a better plan, then the courts need to order them to. In that regard, it’s good to have the Attorney General on our side.