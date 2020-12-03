Barr Makes John Durham a Special Counsel, So Biden's Attorney General Can't Fire Him Before His Russiagate Report

We have decidedly mixed emotions about this. We hate special counsels precisely because they are accountable to no one, and they have a tendency to run amok in the pursuit of any scalp they can claim to justify their work.

That’s why Patrick Fitzgerald went after Scooter Libby, because he couldn’t show that anyone had illegally outed Valerie Plame. That’s why Robert Mueller went after Michael Flynn, because he couldn’t show there was real collusion with Russia.

We don’t want John Durham going off the rails and prosecuting a bunch of low-level operatives for process crimes like perjury, and the track record of special counsels is that this is the sort of thing they end up doing.

But we also don’t want the Obama Administration’s misdeeds and misuse of the FBI covered up, and we have no doubt that this is exactly what the Biden Justice Department will do if given the opportunity. So is it good or bad that William Barr has now established Durham as a special counsel, thus giving him more leeway than he would have had as a mere U.S. Attorney subject to routine firing by Biden?

Our heads are exploding trying to decide:

Democrats were prime movers of the FBI’s Trump-Russia probe, handing the bureau a fictitious dossier that became the basis for secret surveillance warrants, years of media speculation, and special counsel Robert Mueller. Obama officials and Congressional Democrats were part of the spectacle—including some who may want to serve in a Biden Administration. Mr. Biden’s AG will be under pressure to protect reputations by shutting down Mr. Durham before he can issue indictments or an embarrassing report.

As President, Mr. Biden could still direct his Attorney General to fire Mr. Durham—but at a high political price. Democrats defended Mr. Mueller’s special-counsel status as crucial to finding the truth. and Mr. Barr said this week that Mr. Durham should be provided the protections of “the same regulation.” Mr. Durham’s decision to accept special-counsel status suggests he wants to see his probe through to the end. He has received much criticism, not least from Mr. Trump, for not issuing indictments before the election. But that decision followed Justice guidelines. And he deserves the chance to tell the public what he’s learned and whether laws were broken in the worst FBI scandal since J. Edgar Hoover.

Trump is mad at both Barr and Durham because he was hoping indictments before the election would help carry him to victory. We would have had no objection to that if the indictments had been the legitimate conclusion of a complete investigation. But if Durham needs more time to build his case, then he should take the time he needs – as long as he’s seriously pursuing the matter.

The purpose of this investigation is to find out just how egregiously the Obama FBI abused its power in the pursuit of a political agenda. It is not and never was to help re-elect Donald Trump.

Is it good that John Durham is now a special counsel?

From what we’ve seen – and we’ve been saying this for more than three years – what the Obama DOJ and FBI did here was worse than Watergate. The Watergate scandal arose from President Nixon’s re-election campaign employing burglars to break into the Democratic National Committee headquarters and plant listening devices. Clearly this was a serious abuse of power.

But the Nixon campaign used two-bit burglars to do its dirty work. It didn’t use the FBI, which is what Team Obama did in an attempt to take down Donald Trump. Also, the Nixon team didn’t use bogus information to establish probable cause to obtain a wiretap warrant. The Obama FBI did, by submitting the garbage Steele Dossier to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court as justification for wiretapping Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

It’s very clear from Michael Horowitz’s inspector general report that this is what happened. Durham’s job is to find out if anyone can be criminally charged for their roles in it, and Barr has determined Durham cannot complete that job before January 20, 2021, which is when Biden would certainly have fired him from his job as a U.S. Attorney.

Now normally when a special counsel is about to issue a report, the news media can’t wait for the goodies. They referred to the day of the Fitzgerald report as “Fitzmas,” because they expected it to be like Christmas morning for a media eager to see the end of Dick Cheney and whoever else.

Do not expect any such anticipation of Durham’s report. If it is covered at all, it will be treated as a partisan Republican attempt to politicize normal politics – no matter what the evidence shows about real criminal behavior. Even if Durham gets convictions for serious offenses, it will still be treated as illegitimate, and Biden (or Harris) may well pardon any Durham target as a way of discrediting the entire investigation.

Durham is no partisan Republican, by the way. Barr chose him for this task precisely because he has such a well-earned reputation as a straight shooter. But it won’t matter. He will be remade as the world’s biggest right-wing bogeyman by people who don’t want the public to know how far off the rails the Obama FBI went in its abuse of power.

So: Good or bad that Durham, whose investigation we very much want to see completed, is now a special counsel, which is something we don’t think should exist at all?

On balance, we don’t like it. We don’t think there should ever be a special counsel again, even if it’s to investigate something that needs to be investigated. We also think that, if the Biden Administration would have its Justice Department shut this down because of partisan concerns, that deserves to be treated by the press as another chapter in one of the biggest political scandals of all time.

We also realize, however, that none of that is how it will go. Without special counsel protection, Durham would be jettisoned by Biden at the first opportunity, and the press wouldn’t say a word. So if Durham comes up with proof of Team Obama’s misdeeds here, we will welcome the report and the ensuing prosecutions. We will also say again: Let this be the last special counsel the United States ever has to deal with.