Barr tells federal prison officials: Ramp up use of home confinement wherever you can

This is better than just flat-out releasing people like they’re talking about in New York. Then again, when everyone has to stay at home anyway, what’s the difference between house arrest and being released?

At the moment, just about the whole country is under house arrest.

This has seemed inevitable ever since the lockdowns started. The virus makes no distinctions for those who are incarcerated, and while a prisoner may not be able to leave the prison, the virus can latch on to a guard, a visitor, the warden or anyone else and escape like a pro.

But there are some people it simply isn’t safe to let out, so how do you handle that?

The bureau, which houses more than 175,000 federal prisoners, announced this week it is quarantining all new inmates for 14 days upon their arrival, among a number of measures. But health experts say it is almost impossible to keep inmates completely safe in facilities where they share tight cells, spend time together in recreation areas, chow halls and bathrooms, and rely on what prisoner advocates say is inadequate health care.

Mr. Barr told prison officials to give priority to inmates held in low and minimum security facilities; to those who haven’t been involved in violence or gang activities; and to those who aren’t considered likely to re-offend at home. Those convicted of serious offenses such as sex crimes aren’t eligible for home detention, Mr. Barr said.

Chosen inmates must be quarantined for 14 days before they are released, under Mr. Barr’s order.

Presumably the 14-day pre-release quarantine is to give them time to show symptoms just in case they’re already infected. That makes sense, but if they are infected, what do you do with them? That would seem to make it more urgent that you not put them back in the general prison population because they’ll spread the virus.

Do you send them to some other quarantine arrangement while they recover? And for those who are cleared and sent to house arrest, is it understood that this is where they’ll stay for the rest of their sentence?

Will we need to release prisoners to keep the virus from spreading?

By the way, federal prison are usually not where the most violent offenders are. You typically find them in state correctional facilities. It’s one thing to send a tax evader to house arrest. What do state prisons do when the virus starts spreading among the murderers, rapists and child molesters who are kept locked up because they’re clear and present threats to society?

The virus doesn’t make distinctions for them either, and it’s by no means safe to release them to home confinement, let alone into the general public.

This virus keeps posing questions society is ill-equipped to answer, and we don’t have the luxury of time to start figuring all this out.