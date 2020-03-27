SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Barr tells federal prison officials: Ramp up use of home confinement wherever you can

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published March 26, 2020 at 5:48pm
Print

This is better than just flat-out releasing people like they’re talking about in New York. Then again, when everyone has to stay at home anyway, what’s the difference between house arrest and being released?

At the moment, just about the whole country is under house arrest.

This has seemed inevitable ever since the lockdowns started. The virus makes no distinctions for those who are incarcerated, and while a prisoner may not be able to leave the prison, the virus can latch on to a guard, a visitor, the warden or anyone else and escape like a pro.

But there are some people it simply isn’t safe to let out, so how do you handle that?

The bureau, which houses more than 175,000 federal prisoners, announced this week it is quarantining all new inmates for 14 days upon their arrival, among a number of measures. But health experts say it is almost impossible to keep inmates completely safe in facilities where they share tight cells, spend time together in recreation areas, chow halls and bathrooms, and rely on what prisoner advocates say is inadequate health care.

TRENDING: MSNBC: Andrea Mitchell deeply concerned about Covid-19 - because it's helping the President's poll numbers

Mr. Barr told prison officials to give priority to inmates held in low and minimum security facilities; to those who haven’t been involved in violence or gang activities; and to those who aren’t considered likely to re-offend at home. Those convicted of serious offenses such as sex crimes aren’t eligible for home detention, Mr. Barr said.

Chosen inmates must be quarantined for 14 days before they are released, under Mr. Barr’s order.

Presumably the 14-day pre-release quarantine is to give them time to show symptoms just in case they’re already infected. That makes sense, but if they are infected, what do you do with them? That would seem to make it more urgent that you not put them back in the general prison population because they’ll spread the virus.

Do you send them to some other quarantine arrangement while they recover? And for those who are cleared and sent to house arrest, is it understood that this is where they’ll stay for the rest of their sentence?

Will we need to release prisoners to keep the virus from spreading?

By the way, federal prison are usually not where the most violent offenders are. You typically find them in state correctional facilities. It’s one thing to send a tax evader to house arrest. What do state prisons do when the virus starts spreading among the murderers, rapists and child molesters who are kept locked up because they’re clear and present threats to society?

The virus doesn’t make distinctions for them either, and it’s by no means safe to release them to home confinement, let alone into the general public.

This virus keeps posing questions society is ill-equipped to answer, and we don’t have the luxury of time to start figuring all this out.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Barr tells federal prison officials: Ramp up use of home confinement wherever you can
When will you get your stimulus checks? How much will they be? Here's what we know:
Whoa: 3.28 million filed jobless claims last week alone
Senate passes relief bill 96-0, without fixing glitch that pays some more to be laid off than to work
A group of young Kentuckyans had a 'coronavirus party' and you can probably guess what happened
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×