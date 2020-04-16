Baseball Commissioner Anthony Fauci thinks maybe there can be a season this year

Oh, he’s not the Commissioner of Baseball? My mistake. I figured we’re looking to Anthony Fauci to make pretty much every decision that needs to be made on Earth – about anything and everything.

Maybe if Fauci was commissioner instead of Rob Manfred he wouldn’t be so obsessed with “pace-of-play” rules to make the games shorter. (Although, if you want to make the games shorter you can just tell the umpires to call the rule-book strike zone, but I digress.)

Like his boss the president, Fauci is apparently not so busy leading the coronavirus response that he doesn’t have time for lots of interviews, including some pretty obscure ones. Fauci appeared yesterday on a podcast hosted by some guy named Peter Hamby, who wrote up a summary of the interview. It was then reported by MLB Trade Rumors, and here’s the gist of it:

Fauci envisioned a scenario where indeed baseball is able to launch a season by the middle of the summer — sans live fans, of course. “If you could get on television, Major League Baseball, to start July 4,” Fauci suggested, ” … Well, I think you’d probably get enough buy-in from people who are dying to see a baseball game. Particularly me. I’m living in Washington. We have the World Champion Washington Nationals. You know, I want to see them play again.”

Getting there won’t be easy. Fauci spoke of “proposals” involving gathering and isolating players and others associated with putting on the sporting event “in big hotels” near playing sites. It would be necessary to utilize such isolation with frequent testing and other efforts to “make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family.”

If that all sounds familiar, it certainly seems to dovetail with what we’ve heard from reports on MLB efforts to plan out a possible 2020 campaign. The league is known to have consulted with Fauci and other top experts. It’s an approach that carries some obvious (and probably some non-obvious) risks and limitations. But it’s at least somewhat encouraging that Fauci seems to believe it’s conceptually possible. And as he says, “it might be better than nothing.”

I’m not crazy about the “of course” comment in reference to banning fans from the games. Obviously it’s far from a done deal that you can let fans back in this season, but I’m not prepared on April 15 to concede that we won’t be able to go to a single game in 2020. The direction of the pandemic is impossible to predict at this point, which means you also can’t rule out the possibility that it will peter out faster than expected.

There’s no reason we need to write off the possibility this early.

Of the scenarios that have been discussed, though, the one I find most intriguing is the Grapefruit/Cactus season. The idea here is that, for 2020 only, you’d ditch the American and National Leagues. Instead, the 15 teams who train in Florida would return to their spring training facilities and form the Grapefruit League. The 15 in Arizona would do likewise and form the Cactus League.

There would be no interleague play, and you’d have new divisions for this year only, based on the geography of each state and the location of teams’ complexes. So for example, the Grapefruit League North would consist of the Tigers, Yankees, Phillies, Blue Jays and Pirates because they’re all within about 90 miles of each other in Central Florida.

Using the various spring training complexes, plus the domed stadiums in Miami, Tampa Bay and Phoenix, the teams could play the regular season all the way through to late October or even early November, and play the playoffs and World Series in November.

This has the advantage of letting teams work out of familiar home bases – their own spring training complexes – as opposed to being hunkered down in hotels in Arizona like another plan would have them do. Travel would be by bus, and would obviously be much safer than flying for a variety of reasons.

I can tell you, having attended many summer baseball games in Florida, they should plan for rain delays just about every day around 3 p.m. With lightning. And they should warn the players that it will be 93 degrees every day, so they might want to consider starting games at 9 a.m. or something radical like that.

But at least we’re talking about playing, and even the great infallible soothsayer Dr. Fauci seems to think it’s possible.

We’ve already lost three weeks of the season, and at our household we’re dying to see some baseball. Whatever they have to do to make this happen, let’s see it done. Now.