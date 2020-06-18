Baseball commissioner, players union leader meet for hours in Arizona, emerge with plan for 60-game season

Just over a week ago, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said 100 percent that there would be a baseball season this year, because he had the power to impose a plan and would do so if the owners and the players couldn’t come up with a deal.

Over the weekend, the players union said it was fruitless to keep negotiating with the owners, and implored Manfred to do exactly what he said he would. The players were ready to play, they declared: “Tell us when and where.”

Uhhhhhhhhhh.

Suddenly Mr. 100 percent wasn’t so sure. He spent much of the day on a conference call with the owners, who apparently freaked out over the possibility that the players would file a grievance against the league-imposed plan, and it could end up costing the owners handsomely. Now Manfred was willing to impose a plan only if the union would agree not to file such grievance.

And a mere week after guaranteeing there would be baseball, Manfred now publicly declared he was not confident there would be a season at all. This was simply an infuriating development. We’ve had no sports since mid-March, and we’ve already lost almost half the baseball season. The coronanvirus pandemic was no one’s fault – well, no one outside China – but we’re long past the point where the owners and the players should have figured this out and gotten back on the field.

Suddenly it now appears we may be heading in that direction after all. On Tuesday, Manfred called players union chief Tony Clark and offered to fly out to Arizona to meet with him one-on-one. They met for many hours, and apparently the emerged from the meeting with a serious framework for the season to be played:

The plan includes full prorated pay, even if games are played in empty ballparks, people familiar with the details told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because details were not announced.

Each team would play 60 games over 10 weeks starting July 20, though a Sunday opener on July 19 could be added. The framework would result in players receiving about 37% of their salaries and would come to roughly $1.48 billion from salaries originally totaling $4 billion.

Baseball’s postseason would expand from 10 teams to 16 this year, and the two wild card games would transform into an eight-team wild-card round with eight best-of-three series. That would create a minimum of 14 new playoff games whose broadcast rights could be sold, and MLB would have the option of 14 or 16 postseason teams in 2021.

No one should minimize the economic challenge facing baseball this year. Playing games with no fans in the stands will require MLB to rely solely on television revenues to fund operations. That’s going to result in steep losses. One estimate from the owners suggested teams would lose more than $600,000 for each game played, so that explains the owners’ preference for a shorter season.

The players have been balking at anything less than 100 percent of their pro-rated salaries, which basically means: If 81 of the usual 162 games are played, they’d get 50 percent of their salaries. If only 40 games were played, they’d get roughly 25 percent of their salaries. The owners had wanted the players to take even less than their pro-rated salaries, and offered to play more games if the players agreed.

They didn’t, and here we are.

If this plan is approved, we’re looking at a season that would end around the normal time, and a longer postseason that’s likely to last into November. That cuts against the latest finger-wagging from Anthony Fauci, who doesn’t even want the baseball playoffs extending even into early October because he’s still worried about a “second wave” of COVID-19.

Sixty games, without being able to actually go to any of them, is a pretty disappointing turn for what everyone had hoped would be a great 2020 baseball season. But I’ll take it in a heartbeat. We haven’t had any sports to watch on TV at all since March, and I’ve had about enough of watching replays of the 2005 divisional series and the 1997 All Star Game.

I told my daughter we’d be playing hooky from work lots of Thursday afternoons this year and heading down to Tiger games. The stupid pandemic put the kibosh on that. Don’t make it worse by not letting us watch the games on TV.

And I’m not interested in the media garbage telling them “don’t bother” with such a short season. Bother. We need to see baseball and we need to see it as soon as possible. Hopefully Manfred and Clark just set in motion the events that will make it happen.