Baseball returns for 60-game season: Spring training resumes July 1, Opening Day will be July 24

I guess you’d have to call it summer training at this point. It’s just one example of how nothing about this season will be normal.

But we’re going to have a season. For those of us who’ve been chomping at the bit to see some real sports on TV for a change (in other words, not soccer), we’ll take a 60-game season if that’s the best we can get.

It will be strange and frustrating not to be able to go the games. It will be nuts watching games with no one in the stands. The schedule promises to be bizarre and it will be over almost as soon as it starts.

But bring on baseball 2020. It can’t come a moment too soon, but because of COVID-19 safety provisions, it’s going to be weird:

• Players and other team personnel not participating in the game would sit in the stands, separated by at least six feet. They would apply the same distancing standards to the national anthem.

• Celebratory contact is verboten: No high-fives, fist bumps or hugs.

• The grand tradition of gross habits is on hiatus: No spitting, chewing of tobacco or sunflower seeds or any combination thereof.

• A minimal distance between baserunners, fielders, coaches and umpires on the field will be encouraged as much as possible.

• A ball will be thrown out once it has been touched by multiple players.

• Postgame showers are discouraged, as will be the use of taxis and rideshares.

• Players will be screened for temperature multiple times per day and tested for coronavirus multiple times per week. Anyone testing positive will be immediately quarantined. Two negative tests will be required for a possible return.

The schedule isn’t finalized, but reports are that teams will play their entire schedules against teams in their own division and teams in the other league’s corresponding division. So to use the Tigers as an example (because I’m a Tiger fan as if you didn’t know), they would play their own division rivals in the American League Central – the Twins, Royals, White Sox and Indians – and as well as the teams in the National League Central, which are the Reds, Pirates, Cubs, Brewers and Cardinals. That’s it. Each team plays its entire schedule against only nine opponents, which is clearly designed to limit travel.

Other things will be weird. With the minors presumably not playing at all, teams will likely carry a taxi squad of as many as 50 players, but can only have between 26 and 30 players available on the active roster. So the other 20-to-24 will have to be available and ready in case they need to be added to the roster, but they won’t be playing games, so it will be a challenge for them to stay sharp for game conditions.

Presumably there won’t be many injury issues as spring training resumes, because no one’s been playing for three months. But in a season like this, any injury that does occur will have an oversized impact on a player’s year. If you’re out for eight weeks, you’re out for the season.

This plan was imposed by the commissioner because the owners and the players’ union couldn’t agree on any other plan. I don’t understand the players’ stance here. Manfred had offered them 60 games plus expanded playoffs with considerable postseason money for the players. By rejecting it, the players get stuck with a 60-game season and no expanded playoffs, and no playoff money at all.

How does that make sense?

But that’s their problem. No baseball to watch has been our problem for three months, and it’s finally about to change. Thank God.

Oh, one other thing: You never know when Anthony Fauci might declare that we shouldn’t have sports, or that it shouldn’t extend into October, because it’s too darn risky. Ignore him. Doctors never want you to do anything because it could all get you sick or killed. Following their advice is no way to live.

Play ball!