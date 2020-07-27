SECTIONS
Commentary
Baseball season already in jeopardy as COVID-19 outbreak guts the Miami Marlins

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published July 27, 2020 at 8:20am
Well, that didn’t take long. According to various reports, MLB is holding emergency meetings to deal with the fallout from a COVID-19 outbreak that’s currently hammering the players and staff of the Miami Marlins. The team’s scheduled home opener had been set for tonight, but has now been cancelled.

So far, 11 players and two coaches have tested positive.

Here’s ESPN’s Jeff Passan with the details:

Other teams are also looking at cancellations, since their players may have come in contact with infected Marlins, or because their facilities were used by the Marlins.

Locker rooms can be nasty places under the best of circumstances, so you can imagine that the next batch of players who have to use that space would be a bit leery.  It’s not hard to imagine the virus spreading team to team, and quickly overwhelming the league. So, some very tough decisions are going to have to be made.  Does MLB call everything off and skip the already-shortened year, or do they power through?  Will players be willing to power through?

Then there’s one final rub.  According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, some of the players who have tested positive are symptomatic.  Since we have few details about the people involved, we have no way of knowing how long that’s been the case.

Obviously, it’s possible that the outbreak was detected because some of the players became symptomatic.  However, it’s also possible that players were turning up, and playing, despite already being sick.

If the virus was making its way through the clubhouse all weekend, you would think someone would have known about it.  They didn’t just wake up this morning and find out that almost the entire team is sick. So, people are already asking the obvious question.

Why did they play the Phillies on Sunday, and were they pressured to do so?

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







