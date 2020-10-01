Baseball Will Allow Fans to Attend World Series, National League Championship Series Games

I’ve never been so interested in going to Arlington, Texas in my life. After an entire season of not attending a single Tiger game, I’ll take any baseball I can get.

But unless you’re a cardboard cutout, you’re not allowed to go to any games this year. Or you weren’t until yesterday’s announcement from Major League Baseball.

Yes, a limited number of fans will be able to attend postseason games. But only the ones played in Arlington:

Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that it will make a limited number of seats available for fans to watch the World Series and the National League Championship Series in person this year. This is the first time fans will be allowed to attend a Major League Baseball game since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the league said.

Approximately 11,500 seats per game will be available at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, which typically seats just over 40,000 people, MLB said in a statement. About 10,500 fans will be seated throughout the ballpark and 950 will be in suites. Rather than have competing teams travel back and forth between their home ballparks, Globe Life Field will host the entirety of the NLCS and World Series this year.

The league said that tickets will only be sold in groups of four adjacent seats, known as “pods.” Each pod will be a minimum of six feet from the next, and no seats will be sold within 20 feet of where a player could be on the field, in the dugouts or in the bullpen. Masks will be required unless fans are eating or drinking at their seats, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the park.

So much is unusual about the baseball playoffs this year. At the top of the list is the fact that playoff series (after the current wild card round is concluded) will be played at neutral sites. Normally a playoff series would alternate between the two home parks of the two participants. This year, we already know the entire World Series will be held at the Texas Rangers’ home park of Globe Life Field in Arlington, as will the National League Championship Series. The American League Championship Series will be at the Padres’ home field of Petco Park in San Diego.

Division Series games will be held at the home fields of the Rangers, Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros – but none of those teams will be able to play at their own home fields.

So why only allow fans at the games in Arlington? This means you’ll have crowds for the National League Championship Series and World Series, but not for the American League Championship Series nor any of the Division Series. Baseball didn’t really address that in its announcement, but I’m guessing it’s an experiment in hosting fans under pandemic circumstances and they want to limit the experiment for now to one ballpark.

Would you go to a World Series game this year?

The Rangers didn’t make the playoffs this year. In fact, they were the worst team in the American League. So there’s no chance they’ll make it to the World Series and have an unlimited home field advantage. But apparently a small sampling of Rangers fans will have a chance to attend the Series.

So let’s say this works out OK. Fans follow the protocols and no one gets COVID as a result of being at the World Series. Is there any reason ballparks can’t at least host small crowds next year?

I continue to believe that, if we’ve got a vaccine by that time, everything about how we live should return to normal, and I explain why I feel that way in this piece. I say fill every ballpark to capacity, because at that point the risk of death from COVID is far too low to decimate society over it.

But at least we’re now seeing some limited opportunity for people to go back to games. A World Series with no fans in the stands would have been the sad and bizarre capping of this insane season. At least that one indignity, it appears, will be avoided.