So it begins: California orders entire state to shelter in place . . . with quite a few exceptions

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published March 20, 2020 at 5:49am
I won’t argue with you if you tell me you see tyrannical tendencies in the eyes of Gavin Newsom. I see them too.

But I don’t think Hitler let anyone out of the concentration camps to walk their dogs. Californians are not in a true quarantine because, if they were, they certainly wouldn’t be going to stores that will surely be bustling with people.

But if this doesn’t give you a twinge of discomfort – pandemic or no pandemic – then I’m not sure about you:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered all Californians to stay at home, marking the first mandatory restrictions placed on the lives of all 40 million residents in the state’s fight against the novel coronavirus. The governor’s action comes at a critical time in California, where 19 people have died and an additional 958 have tested positive for the disease.

The mandatory order allows Californians to continue to visit gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants, banks and laundromats. People can leave their homes to care for a relative or a friend or seek healthcare services. It exempts workers in 16 federal critical infrastructure sectors, including food and agriculture, healthcare, transportation, energy, financial services, emergency response and others. No time frame was set for when the order would end.

Supposedly this order was based on some sort of modeling that suggested, without it, half of California’s population would end up infected with the coronavirus. Is that really plausible? It seems like a stretch to me but I don’t claim to be an expert.

You do have to ask, though: At what point is the economic damage you’re doing even worse than that havoc the virus would wreak? How many businesses reopen after this? How many jobs are still there? How many people get behind financially and never catch up?

The greater damage is going to come to the long-term economy, which will be devastated by the complete lack of productivity as no one who makes anything will be able to do so. Lots of people can work from home, but the most essential productivity happens in the manufacturing sector, and you need operating factories to manufacture things.

But here’s an even more ominous question to ponder: What do you think would have happened if, two months ago, people had been polled with this question: “Barring nuclear war, is there any circumstance in which you would accept the government ordering you to stay in your homes for an indefinite period of time?”

Should governors be allowed to issue shelter-in-place orders?

I think you’d have seen at least 80 percent saying no. Two months later it’s here, and people are capitulating without much of a fight.

Now that the government has figured out it can tell us when we can and can’t go outside, it’s no longer beyond the pale to try it in other situations. People who defy the trend and keep going to their offices are being shamed as unpatriotic – by many of the very same people who complain when their patriotism is questioned (or when they think it’s being questioned).

Is the COVID-19 pandemic really a justification for all this? Before we treat the question as taboo, remember, the next time they try it, they’ll probably treat similar questions as taboo. Because it worked this time.

I don’t want people getting sick either, but I also don’t want politicians simply deciding to exercise unlimited power over our lives. At what point does the population say – pandemic or no pandemic – this is going too far?

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012.
