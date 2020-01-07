On behalf of the U.S., Michael Moore apologizes to Iranian fascists for 'assassination' - offers to help 'fix this'

Michael Moore, the formerly relevant propagandist who likes to predict Trump victories, has had a busy couple of months. After a string of box office flops, and a disastrous Broadway run, impeachment put him back in the public eye. He’s been making more TV appearances around the various news networks, launched a painfully tedious podcast, and has generally upped his visibility.

Unfortunately for “the most famous filmmaker in Iran,” that’s not necessarily a good thing.

Ask Hillary Clinton. The more people saw of her, the lower their opinions plummeted. More isn’t always better. It’s just more. If your positions are as bad as those of the multi-millionaire every-man schlub, you’ll end up doing yourself more harm than good.

For example, you might accuse people into being “trained” to dislike a man responsible for 600 American deaths and thousands of injuries:

Or, you might take a moment to promote Iranian filmmakers as a “force for free speech.”

Or, you could pimp your podcast by announcing you’ve contacted the ayatollah and offer to help him in the wake of an “assassination.”

Or, you could apologize to a regime of murderous theocratic fascists who kill gays, treat women as second-class citizens and support the murder of innocents all over the world.

Any one of these things could make you look like an ignorant, virtue-signaling buffoon who’s desperate to rekindle a dying career.

So, here’s a bit of advice. Don’t post all of them, publicly on Twitter, in the space of four days. It’s not going to help matters.