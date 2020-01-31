SECTIONS
Bells and fireworks over England as Brexit is finally complete

By Robert Laurie
Published January 31, 2020
Boy. The global left is not having a good day.

Here in the U.S., the Senate took a vote which expedites, and virtually guarantees, Donald Trump’s acquittal. However, that wasn’t the only awful thing hitting progressives tonight. Across the pond, at almost exactly the same moment, Brexit was – after months of delay – finally completed.

As Boris Johnson posted on Twitter:

This was the scene at Downing Street:

Godspeed to our friends in Britain, and good luck in the months ahead. Don’t worry. This is a great day. You’ll be fine.

