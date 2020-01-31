Bells and fireworks over England as Brexit is finally complete

Boy. The global left is not having a good day.
Here in the U.S., the Senate took a vote which expedites, and virtually guarantees, Donald Trump’s acquittal. However, that wasn’t the only awful thing hitting progressives tonight. Across the pond, at almost exactly the same moment, Brexit was – after months of delay – finally completed.
As Boris Johnson posted on Twitter:
Tonight we have left the EU – an extraordinary turning point in the life of this country. Let us come together now to make the most of all the opportunities Brexit will bring – and let’s unleash the potential of the whole UK. 🇬🇧
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 31, 2020
This was the scene at Downing Street:
JUST IN: Bells ring over Downing Street as Britain officially leaves the European Union, following years of debate and discord over Brexit. https://t.co/w6EaCQpbDM pic.twitter.com/3mFNDOcbCg
— ABC News (@ABC) January 31, 2020
#Brexit is now official 🇬🇧
Britain has now left the EU.
Freedom and democracy has won in the end.
The people wanted independence and they got it at last.
History has been made.
— PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) January 31, 2020
Godspeed to our friends in Britain, and good luck in the months ahead. Don’t worry. This is a great day. You’ll be fine.
“Bye, Bye EU, Bye, Bye…”
Fireworks are going off to mark the UK’s exit from the EU. Sky News’ @kvittozzi is speaking to people celebrating #Brexit in Yorkshire.
Follow #BrexitDay reaction live here: https://t.co/mr0vtdLS6P pic.twitter.com/ZMELm8ime8
— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 31, 2020
