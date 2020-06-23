Bernie-bro Shaun King: Statues and stained glass windows of white Jesus are gross white supremacy

He’s an activist. He’s a Bernie-bro. He’s a top-level podcaster. He’s so far left he makes Joseph Stalin look like Rush Limbaugh off-the-record at CPAC. He’s all of that, and he’s a major player in modern race-based intersectional politics.

He’s Shaun King, and he’s decided that he’s going to pass judgment on representations of the King of Kings.

After watching the left-wing mob rip down statues of America’s founding fathers, King decided they were thinking too small. Presidents, historical figures and unpleasant art is small potatoes. He wants the left to skip the rest of the levels and go straight to the boss fight.

That’s right, he wants them to start ripping down representations of Jesus. Apparently, too many of them are too Caucasian. He says that’s “gross white supremacy” and it’s super serious. It has to go.

To that end, he’s declared war on white Jesus and he’s urging the mobs to direct their rage accordingly.

Yes. All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down. They are a gross form white supremacy. Created as tools of oppression.

Racist propaganda. They should all come down. — Shaun King (@shaunking) June 22, 2020

Here’s the interesting thing about this. True believers won’t care. They don’t need Jesus to look like Kenny Loggins to follow his teachings. Yes, they’ll be horrified by the grotesque Orwellian destruction of art and speech, but the actual representation of Christ is irrelevant. They worship the man, his father and the things he stood for. . . not paintings and statues.

That’s not to say this is a good idea. The left is hell-bent on embracing its new-found love of fascism, and that’s something everyone should be fighting – rhetorically and physically – tooth and nail. However, it won’t shake anyone’s faith.

What it will do is draw a very distinct line that one suspects will prove terribly unfortunate for Democrats. If the 24/7 news feed is suddenly full of leftists throwing bricks through churches and ripping down statues, people are going to be furious. If Shaun King wants to give the right a rallying cry, there’s no better way to do it.