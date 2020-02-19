Bernie campaign trashes MSNBC ahead of debate - Fox has been 'more fair'

Tonight, in Nevada, we’ll be faced with another droning, tedious, two-hour endurance test that Democrats like to call a ‘debate.’ I’ll be watching, because I’m paid to do so. If you’re not paid to do so, please, do yourself a favor and watch something -anything – else. Don’t give MSNBC or NBC the ratings.

If anything newsworthy happens (and it probably won’t) I’ll post it in the morning. Spend the night with a good book, a good movie, or YouTube clips of old Reagan speeches. Whatever. Be good to yourself. Your life is too short to waste it on the Dems’ 2020 field.

MSNBC is biased trash, and you should do everything you can to diminish its influence.

However, you may be a leftist who thinks the NBC News crew is the bee’s knees. It’s on all day long at your house. You just can’t get enough of “sad” Chuck Todd and world-renowned conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow.

If that’s the case, maybe you’ll listen to someone else. Someone, for example, like Bernie Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir…

Via Vanity Fair:

For months, the campaign bristled at slights from MSNBC’s stable of hosts and commentators. Jason Johnson, an MSNBC contributor, predicted in January 2019 that Sanders would drop out by August, and network analyst Mimi Rocah said in July that Sanders made her “skin crawl.” On-screen graphics have omitted Sanders and misrepresented his poll numbers, a trend that inspired a sendup from the Onion. “It’s been a struggle to change the tone and the tenor of the coverage that we receive,” Shakir said in an interview. “They’ve been among the last to acknowledge that Bernie Sanders’s path to the nomination is real, and even when it’s become real, they frequently discount it.” (A study from progressive magazine In These Times buttresses Shakir’s critique). Sanders also attended the off-the-record discussion with Griffin; an MSNBC spokesperson said the network has hosted similar meetings with other Democratic candidates. Shakir said the 30 Rock chat was “open” and “cordial,” but now, months later, he’s “not sure it really changed anything.”

Guess who’s been “more fair,” if not necessarily complementary…

Fox News has been “more fair than MSNBC,” according to Shakir. “That’s saying something,” he said. “Fox is often yelling about Bernie Sanders’s socialism, but they’re still giving our campaign the opportunity to make our case in a fair manner, unlike MSNBC, which has credibility with the left and is constantly undermining the Bernie Sanders campaign.”

As I’ve said before, I’m not going to cry any tears for Bernie. He’s an idiot who constantly romanticizes – and dreams of recreating – life under the Soviet system. That way lies fascism, totalitarianism, revolution, and madness. He deserves neither your support nor your sympathy.

That said, he has every right to run. MSNBC, if it was anything other than a propaganda arm of the Democratic Party, would cover his campaign fairly. They don’t, because that’s all they are.

Like CNN, their coverage amounts to little more than shilling for the DNC’s flavor of the week. Right now, that’s Bloomberg. He’ll also be on tonight’s debate stage, because he bought his way into the contest.

It will be interesting to see who gets the softballs…