Bernie: You can tell it's bad news that Biden won Super Tuesday, because the stock market went up

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published March 5, 2020 at 5:00am
He really thinks this is a bad thing, doesn’t he?

One of the weirdest things about left-wing politicians is that they really think no one’s in the stock market except robber barons, hedge fund managers, junk bond pushers and Randolph and Mortimer Duke. They have no idea that a lot of those “working class families” they claim to care about so much have 401k accounts tied up in the stock market, and that these salt-of-the-earth folks do well when the market goes up.

I honestly think Bernie has no idea this is true. He hates capitalism with every fiber of his being – hates it so much that he can’t be bothered to learn anything about how it actually works.

TRENDING: Over at The Young Turks, Cenk Uygur isn't taking Bernie's implosion well

So he really thinks that when the stock market rises, all his working-class fans are going to boo. And when it tanks, they’re all going to cheer because somehow that means the money lost by the aristocrats of the world are going to end up in their pockets.

Politicians like Bernie are constantly telling us how they’re going to “go after” Wall Street, usually without being made to explain what that actually means – if it means anything at all. The people who work on Wall Street broker transactions between parties that include everyone from high-powered fund managers to ordinary families. It’s far from clear who he’s “going after” or what he’s going to do to them when he catches them – or why.

This is a great example of how clueless Sanders and his supporters are. He really thinks it’s a bad thing for ordinary folks when the stock market is up. He has no idea that they benefit from it, and that it hurts them when it goes down.

I don’t think the market rising on Biden’s win is about Wall Street loving Biden. I think it’s about them being relieved that Sanders appears to be crashing and burning. That’s a good reason to be relieved. The entire country will be better off if Bernie’s political career ends as soon as possible.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012.
