Bernie: 'Carville's a hack!' Carville: 'Yep! But at least I'm not a communist!'

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published February 14, 2020 at 9:25am
The other day, we talked about James Carville’s low opinion of Bernie Sanders and his so-called “Bros.” Basically, he argued that they’re all a bunch of crackpot commies who will destroy not just the Democratic Party, but the nation as well. The Ragin’ Cajun is wrong about a lot of things, but he’s not wrong about that.

Bernie is an American disaster waiting to happen.

He’s the vanguard of a movement that will, by design, decimate the United States. He opposes the very idea of individual liberty, and he will – without question – support policies that confiscate your weapons, your livelihood, and your free will… all in service of an omnipresent state.

It’s who he is, who he’s always been, and it informs his arrogant attitude toward virtually every other person who’s managed to accumulate the kind of wealth that he himself has accumulated.

That said, he doesn’t like it when someone like Carville calls him out. Dare to correctly label Bernie a cultish revolutionary extremist, and Bernie will fire back. “James,” Bernie claims, “Is a political hack who said very terrible things when he was working for Clinton, against Barack Obama. I think he said some of the same things.”

Sanders then launched into a diatribe – a laundry list of people who don’t like him.  You can watch his comments here

Now, let’s be clear.  No conservative is going to argue that Carville is anything other than a Clinton sycophant. On that point, Bernie is absolutely correct. Carville is a hack.

To Carville’s credit, he admits it. With one caveat, he agrees. He may be a hack, but at least he’s not a filthy dirtbag commie… like Bernie:

Pop the corn, folks. the Democrat civil war is shifting into high gear.

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







