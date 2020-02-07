Bernie declares war on charter schools - will 'freeze' all federal funding

Last month, we talked about the Project Veritas video that featured undercover footage of a Bernie organizer. In it, the ‘bro’ told everyone that Bernie’s ‘free college’ plan was really about re-education. Republicans and conservatives will be taught what and how to think, and they’ll fall in line if they don’t want to end up in a really nice gulag.

That’s all well and good, but what if you’re not in college yet? Let’s say you’re in grade school. Your parents might try to pull you out of a terrible public education and put you into a charter school.

Bernie doesn’t care for that one bit.

In fact, he’s decided to declare war on charter schools. Never mind that charter schools help many of America’s poorest kids, he wants to “freeze” all their funding:

“Because I think that charter schools often – are able to do things that public schools can’t. They can pick and choose the students that they get. Their teachers are not able to become union members. They are — they don’t have the accountability that public schools do. And we have seen many, many problems in charter schools. And they are taking money away from public education. So I think public money should go to public schools, and we’re going to freeze all private charter schools funding.”

How much would you like to bet that this “freeze” is absolutely permanent?

In the nightmare world Sanders envisions, your kids’ education will be controlled by the state, you will have fewer choices on store shelves, the feds will dole out your electricity, and he may even try to set up a few of his “good breadlines” while he’s at it.

He must be stopped.