Bernie: Fidel Castro wasn't all bad. If he didn't put you in a mass grave, he'd teach you to read!

Over on Twitter, #FidelCastro is currently trending. The reason, of course, is that the Democrats’ 2020 frontrunner, Bernie Sanders, has a nasty habit of praising the planet’s worst communist regimes.

That tendency goes all the way back to his earliest days in public office, and I touched on it the other day, but the story seems to have exploded since last night’s “60 Minutes” interview with Anderson Cooper. In it, Bernie was forced to confront the now-infamous clip of a 1980’s lecture in which he extolled the virtues of Fidel’s Cuba.

Needless to say, in true Bernie fashion, he ended up not just defending his initial comments, but praising Castro’s society…

Back in the 1980s, Sanders had some positive things to say about the former Soviet Union and the Sandinistas in Nicaragua. Here he is explaining why the Cuban people didn’t rise up and help the U.S. overthrow Cuban leader Fidel Castro: “…he educated their kids, gave them health care, totally transformed the society, you know?” Bernie Sanders: We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba but you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad. You know? When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it? Anderson Cooper: A lot of p– dissidents imprisoned in– in Cuba. Bernie Sanders: That’s right. And we condemn that. Unlike Donald Trump, let’s be clear, you want to– I do not think that Kim Jong Un is a good friend. I don’t trade love letters with a murdering dictator. Vladimir Putin, not a great friend of mine.

In other words, sure he was a bit authoritarian, but if you managed to avoid his mass graves, Castro would teach you to read some anti-American propaganda! …What a swell system.

And by the way, according to THIS, Bernie is, in fact, Putin’s preferred candidate.

