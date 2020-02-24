Bernie promises we can afford his socialist programs, also admits he has no idea what they'll cost

On the heels of Bernie’s decisive victory in Nevada’s caucus, Democrats are freaking out. They’ve created a non-Democrat Frankenstein, and they’re well-aware that it’s turning on its master. We can debate whether or not it can win a general election (and I don’t think it can) but one thing is for sure:

Like most political organizations, the Democratic Party is an insiders-only club. Bernie is not an insider. He’s a problem, and they’re going to try and derail his candidacy.

If they hadn’t spent decades portraying the United States – and capitalism – as world’s greatest enemy, it wouldn’t be that hard. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what they did. Bernie is the end result of Dem positions that have been guiding their decision making process since the Kennedy assassination.

Now, they may be stuck with a guy that the radical base loves but that the party brass knows to be a completely destructive force.

I already discussed his grotesque praise of the Castro regime here. As others have noted, it may mean he’s already lost Florida. If that’s all he had to deal with, he may be able to wriggle away from it. It’s not.

TRENDING: In new Twitter video, Trump destroys Obama’s claim that he deserves credit for the economy

He also has to deal with the fact that he has no idea how much his plans will cost, even though he promises we can afford them. How does he know we can pay for them if he doesn’t have a grip on the price tag?

Well… that’s exactly what Anderson Cooper wanted to know.

It didn’t go well: