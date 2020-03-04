SECTIONS
Bernie releases new ad filled with praise from Barack Obama; will Obama respond?

So… a quick recap.

Obama refuses to endorse his own vice president, but he also seems to have no love for Bernie Sanders.  He’s repeatedly warned against the ills of going too far left, he’s intimated that Bernie can’t win, and he’s suggested that running Bernie will end up doing long-term damage to the Democratic Party.

That’s not to argue that he disagrees with Bernie’s socialist instincts.  I’d be willing to bet that – off the record – the two agree on just about everything. Obama’s simply smart enough to know that Sanders is going too socialist, too fast, and needs to slow his roll if he wants to achieve his goals.

So, his reaction to Bernie’s new ad should be interesting.  It’s basically a montage of Barack Obama praising Bernie Sanders as a passionate, caring leader.  In short, it’s a shot across the establishment bow that’s designed to head off the inevitable attacks from the DNC brass.

Obama will, most likely, have to respond to this.  How he chooses to address it will be very telling…

Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







