Bernie in virtual tie nationally with Sleepy Joe, also surging in Iowa

I don’t know why this should surprise anyone. If it seemed implausible four years ago that Democratic primary voters would go full-on socialist, it certainly doesn’t seem that way now.

And with Biden proving to be a non-stop comedy of errors, Warren unable and unwilling to defend her signature policy idea, and Buttigieg proving every day he has no real reason for wanting to be president, why shouldn’t people with clear socialist tendencies back the one guy in the race who’s as red as Joe Stalin and doesn’t mind admitting it?

Nationally, Bernie’s in a dead heat with Biden:

Biden – who has remained at the top of nearly every national poll since even before he declared his candidacy in late April — stands at 24 percent among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independent voters in a NPR/PBSNewsHour/Marist poll released Monday.

Sanders, the populist senator from Vermont who is making his second straight run for the Democratic nomination, is at 22 percent. Biden’s slight 2-point edge is within the survey’s sampling error.

He leads in New Hampshire, and in Iowa, where Buttigieg is actually maintaining a lead for some reason, Bernie is closing in:

Sanders appears to be hitting his stride at just the right moment, surging past Warren and cutting into Biden’s lead in new national surveys. Sanders leads in the RealClearPolitics average of polls in New Hampshire, and is in second place in Iowa, only 3 points behind Buttigieg.

Right about now you’re asking: The Democrats wouldn’t really nominate a socialist like Bernie Sanders, would they? Let’s do a thought exercise. Change Democrats to “Republicans”. Change socialist to “nutjob”. And change Bernie Sanders to “Donald Trump.”

Would they? They would. They did. He’s president right now.

One thing you have to keep in mind about presidential nomination contests is that party leaders don’t have as much control over the process as you might think. Indeed, much of the Clintons’ (successful) attempt to rig the 2016 race was really an attempt to wrest control away from voters and back to the way it used to work in the old days, when you had to persuade a handful of party bigwigs rather than having to persuade hundreds of thousands of primary voters to nominate you.

The Democrats’ way of doing quality control is the use of “super-delegates” – party regulars who are not bound by the results of state primaries and caucuses. The super-delegates saved Hillary in 2016, and the Bernie crowd fought to minimize their influence going forward. The Republicans don’t use super-delegates, and by the time they were approaching their convention in 2016, Trump had simply won too many delegates in the primaries for anyone else to have a chance.

But even if you take into consideration that primary voters don’t have the full say, the Democratic Party is overrun by people with socialist tendencies, and the alternatives to Bernie aren’t looking so hot. There is also a strong sentiment that Bernie got jobbed in 2016 (which he did) and that they owe it to him because of the way the Clintons corrupted the process behind the scenes last time.

So yes, for want of a plausible alternative, Bernie could absolutely win the Democratic nomination. In fact, at this moment, I’m inclined to think there’s no one in a better position to win it than he is. The one person who might be is Biden, but I think Biden’s weaknesses will continue to be exposed, and I don’t think anyone in the Democratic Party is really enthusiastic about Biden.

A lot of people are enthusiastic about Bernie.

So that brings us to the point where a lot of you will say something like, “Please nominate Bernie! Trump will destroy this socialist crank!”

And as usual, I dissent from such sentiments for this simple reason: Anyone who is nominated by one of the two major parties can win the presidency. People didn’t think Trump had a prayer. He won. I can remember when George H.W. Bush was thought to be so unbeatable that none of the Democratic heavyweights even bothered running, and Bush ended up facing an obscure Arkansas governor.

That was 27 years ago. The Clintons still won’t stop afflicting our lives.

If Bernie is nominated, Bernie could win. I’m not predicting he will. What I am saying is that Trump supporters should not be so smug about thinking it would be a cakewalk. Yes, with Trump’s economic achievements and Bernie’s wackadoodle ideas, it shouldn’t be close. And maybe it won’t be. But remember, the media will do everything it can to rehabilitate Bernie while tearing down Trump. They will try to make people forget who Bernie really is, and when Republicans try to remind people, the media will accuse Republicans of “negative campaigning” or whatever.

Don’t take anything for granted. The danger of a Bernie presidency is too serious to just assume he doesn’t have a chance.

He does.