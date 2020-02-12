SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Bernie wins NH primary - where 78% of Dem voters say Obama was either perfect, or too conservative

Screengrab via YouTube

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published February 12, 2020 at 6:10am
Print

If you’re a hardcore progressive, you probably enjoyed watching the New Hampshire primary unfold. The moderates were being demolished, you’d successfully pulled your party to the hard left, and Bernie was heading for victory. Finally, the glorious people’s socialist movement was going to be victorious.

Then, you got the good news. Bernie won what, possibly, was his second big battle of the 2020 season.

I say “possibly” because Iowa was a shady mess that reeks to high heaven. If you’re a Bernie fan, you’re used to being shafted by the DNC, and you probably think he was robbed… again. You may even be right.

TRENDING: Bernie wins NH primary – where 78% of Dem voters say Obama was either perfect, or too conservative

Now, there’s no doubt. The socialist coot is a winner. Comrades everywhere must, by law, rejoice.

Bernie fans celebrated the Granite State win at a gathering that appears to be roughly 1/1024th the size of an average, non-election night, Trump rally:

This is big news for the socialist faithful, but they should keep something in mind. New Hampshire “Democrats” are extremely left-wing. In fact, they’re so hardcore that they barely qualify as Democrats at all.

This is a place where the only debate is: “Was Obama completely awesome, or extra super-awesome?”

Yes, Bernie won.  That’s good news for Sanders and his occasionally violent bros, scary news for anyone who believes in the Constitution or individual liberty. However, before his supporters get too excited, they should take a serious look at his policies.

RELATED: Media trying pretty hard to pretend Biden and Boot Edge Edge are 'moderates'

In a radical-left affair like a New Hampshire Dem primary, they may fare well. They may even win. The question is: “How will that translate to the rest of the country?”

Sure, Bernie can grab the brass ring in a place that thinks Barack was the second coming.  That’s to be expected. Die hard Democrats may even support him in middle America. But can he pull off a general election win in states where the Obama administration is considered an unmitigated disaster?

We shall see…

Submit a Correction





Print
Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







CNN panels savage Biden after his disastrous showing in New Hampshire primary
Andrew Yang drops out... because he's too kind for the modern Democratic Party
Bernie wins NH primary - where 78% of Dem voters say Obama was either perfect, or too conservative
Schumer, Pelosi: If a socialist gets the nomination, Dems will be 'strongly united' behind him
Biden on Bernie's chances: 'I refuse to suggest any Dem could lose... we could run Mickey Mouse' and beat Trump
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×