Bernie wins NH primary - where 78% of Dem voters say Obama was either perfect, or too conservative

If you’re a hardcore progressive, you probably enjoyed watching the New Hampshire primary unfold. The moderates were being demolished, you’d successfully pulled your party to the hard left, and Bernie was heading for victory. Finally, the glorious people’s socialist movement was going to be victorious.

Then, you got the good news. Bernie won what, possibly, was his second big battle of the 2020 season.

It’s official: @BernieSanders has won the #NHprimary2020. After the chaos of the Iowa caucuses, the straightforward win matters more than ever.https://t.co/OzKgFbCqNF pic.twitter.com/LAy3k6dv3Z — Vox (@voxdotcom) February 12, 2020

I say “possibly” because Iowa was a shady mess that reeks to high heaven. If you’re a Bernie fan, you’re used to being shafted by the DNC, and you probably think he was robbed… again. You may even be right.

Now, there’s no doubt. The socialist coot is a winner. Comrades everywhere must, by law, rejoice.

Bernie fans celebrated the Granite State win at a gathering that appears to be roughly 1/1024th the size of an average, non-election night, Trump rally:

This is big news for the socialist faithful, but they should keep something in mind. New Hampshire “Democrats” are extremely left-wing. In fact, they’re so hardcore that they barely qualify as Democrats at all.

This is a place where the only debate is: “Was Obama completely awesome, or extra super-awesome?”

New Hampshire Democrats are divided on return to Obama-era policies with 40% of voters wanting a return to the policies, 38% wanting more liberal policies, and 12% wanting to see more conservative policies, according to an @NBCNews exit poll. https://t.co/KJM1AyE02U #NHPrimary pic.twitter.com/XzpD5yiq9p — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) February 12, 2020

Yes, Bernie won. That’s good news for Sanders and his occasionally violent bros, scary news for anyone who believes in the Constitution or individual liberty. However, before his supporters get too excited, they should take a serious look at his policies.

In a radical-left affair like a New Hampshire Dem primary, they may fare well. They may even win. The question is: “How will that translate to the rest of the country?”

Sure, Bernie can grab the brass ring in a place that thinks Barack was the second coming. That’s to be expected. Die hard Democrats may even support him in middle America. But can he pull off a general election win in states where the Obama administration is considered an unmitigated disaster?

We shall see…