Bernie's 'dear friend' Elizabeth Warren endorses Biden, says she wants to be VP

When the 2020 race was in its infancy, much was made of the ‘deep, abiding, friendship’ between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. One was a socialist. One was a socialist who didn’t like to admit it. Both share identical goals.

How would that play out?

Now we know. Bernie called Warren a liar, they ended up bickering a lot, she denied her obvious beliefs, and neither ended up being the nominee. Warren had no traction with voters, while Bernie was persona non grata with the party. Sanders lasted longer, but both eventually dropped out. Joe Biden – who may or may not know who they are – is the nominee.

So, they’ve both endorsed him.

The difference is that it’s less of a sell out for Warren. She, like Ol’ Joe, was always a favorite of the party brass. She plays ball with her party. Bernie. . . does not.

So, it’s no surprise that her endorsement comes with the idea that she’s likely to be Biden’s VP:



Does Warren have anything to offer? That’s the question for Biden’s people.

I suppose you could argue that she carries a bit of street cred among the socialist left. Joe, desperate to capture a few of the rightfully-outraged Bernie Bros, might find that appealing. Beyond that dubious proposition, the answer is a resounding ‘no.’

Warren – like Biden – is an old, white, beltway lifer. She’s exactly what the Democrat base claims it doesn’t want.

So what does she bring to the table? She couldn’t capture the hearts and minds of voters. She faded quickly in the primary, and failed to articulate a salable position of her own. She doesn’t tic any sort of minority box pother than fake Cherokee.

Why then, if you’re Joe Biden, would you want her on a ticket?