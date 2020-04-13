Bernie's former press secretary lists things she could have used against Biden, but didn't because... ?

As regular readers know, I think Bernie Sanders is an abject fraud. He genuinely believes in his socialist agenda but, like most Marxists, he believes it only insofar as it applies to others. He likes the good life, so he is exempt from the auspices of the ideology he promotes. He will sell it out the very second it becomes financially convenient to do so.

Meet Briahna Joy Gray. She’s the former ‘national press secretary’ for the now-defunct Bernie Sanders campaign.

In an effort to portray Bernie Sanders as a ‘generous’ candidate, she’s made a list. It contains all of the legitimate issues the Sanders campaign could have used against future presidential loser, Joe Biden. She posted it to her Twitter account.

Why didn’t the Sanders campaign use this ammunition? Again, see the meaning of the phrase ‘sell out.’

Here are the issues Bernie’s people oh-so-graciously ignored:

TRENDING: Dems' favorite poll shows Biden's lead over Trump has completely vanished

Issues Bernie (generously) never raised about Biden: ✅Credible sexual assault allegations

✅A pattern of unwanted touching

✅Burisma

✅Lying abt civil rights record Issues which are relevant to Biden’s electability argument — (his only real appeal): See ✅s above. https://t.co/IFQZPMShtk — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) April 12, 2020

All of those issues land squarely within the political framework Bernie has claimed as his personal wheelhouse. So, the big question is, if they genuinely think these points are valid, why did they never raise them? Civil rights and corporate cronyism are two of Bernie’s biggest bugaboos, but he chose not to make them campaign issues? Why?

Could it be that Bernie doesn’t really care? Is it possible that Bernie wasn’t really running for President, but was instead running for a book deal or to drag his non-party to the left? The answer is simple. Yes. It’s possible.

In fact, it fits the Sanders M.O. to a tee. It’s how he does things and, at this point, we’d have to say it’s an established three-point pattern:

1: Announce a renegade hard-left campaign based on your socialist beliefs. 2: Rile up you base, make political waves, and present yourself as the most prominent example of the ‘solution to the Democrats’ problem.’ 3: Drop out, pretend you’ve been unfairly maligned, endorse the Democratic candidate, and reap the benefits.

In 2016, we saw this play out to perfection. So far, 2020 is looking eerily similar. Is this just electoral deja vu, or is it Bernie’s ‘business as usual?”