Bernie's former spokeswoman says Bernie's socialism can't win; Biden admits taking Iowa 'gut punch'

If you want to know why people hate politics, look no further than the following clip. In it, you’ll see Joe Biden’s senior adviser, Symone Sanders, trash Bernie Sanders as a socialist who’s incapable of winning. In and of itself, that’s not a big deal, but… Symone Sanders used to be Bernie’s spokesperson.

She has also previously claimed that no one running in 2020, Bernie included, is an actual socialist.

On Wednesday, she argued:

“The last point that I will make, and I think it’s something many people are talking about today, Senator Sanders branded himself as a socialist. That is a moniker he himself has embraced, but that is not a moniker that folks across this country, when it comes to down-ballot candidates will be able to embrace and be successful. This is about keeping the House, this is about gaining seats in the Senate, and this is about beating Donald Trump. And you can’t beat Donald Trump with double-talk on health care and … we can’t beat Donald Trump with socialism across this country.”

To CNN’s very limited credit, she was immediately called out for her hypocrisy by Brianna Keilar. Her response was, to say the least, less than convincing…

Obviously, the Biden sycophants are trying not to acknowledge the disastrous outcome of the Iowa caucus. Whether you think it was the product of a conspiracy to shaft Bernie, or simply the end result of Democrat ineptitude, it was horrible news for Creepy Ol’ Joe. His campaign is failing, donors are abandoning ship, and the Dems are terrified that Bernie could grab the brass ring.

If the plan was to ignore or legitimize the process, Biden didn’t get the memo.

He admits taking a “gut punch” in the Hawkeye State.

Honestly, “gut punch” is an understatement. Iowa may not have been the death knell of the Biden campaign, but it was certainly something of a precursor to it. If Biden2020 can’t mount an almost miraculous turnaround in the next few days, it’s probably all over for Uncle Joe.

h/t The Free Beacon Youtube channel for the clips…