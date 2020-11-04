Best News of the Day (So Far, Anyway): It Looks Like Republicans Will Hold the Senate

You wouldn’t want to be responsible for making Chuck Schumer sad. Oh who am I kidding? Of course you would.

And it appears you have done just that, America. Republicans faced some fairly long odds holding on to the Senate this year, having to defend 23 of the 33 seats that were on the ballot yesterday. And while it’s not official yet, it appears Republicans lost a net of only one seat.

That’s based on John Hickenlooper ousting Cory Gardner in Colorado while Mark Kelly defeated Martha McSally in Arizona. Both of those flip from red to blue, but Tommy Tuberville’s win over Doug Jones in Alabama flips one back from blue to red.

If no other seats flip either way, Republicans end up with 52 seats in the next Senate. Now there are still some vulnerable Republicans whose victories have not yet been called, specifically Thom Tillis in North Carolina, David Perdue in Georgia and Susan Collins in Maine. They’re all leading, but no one has conceded in those races.

Meanwhile, Republicans thought to be in danger – but who won – include Joni Ernst in Iowa, Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, John Cornyn in Texas and Steve Daines in Montana.

TRENDING: After Cuban-Americans Stand Up to the Left, Liberals Post Video of FL Exploding

Finally, there still appears to be a chance the Republicans could flip a seat in Michigan, as John James continues to lead Democrat incumbent Gary Peters by close to 2 full percentage points with over 90 percent of precincts reporting. I’m reluctant to call that one confidently because it’s my understanding that a lot of the votes still to be counted are a) in Detroit; and b) absentee ballots. Both of those categories probably swing in Peters’s favor, but at this point it’s exciting that James still has a shot.

You can’t overstate the importance of this. As of now we don’t know who won the presidential election, but a Republican Senate would be a crucial check on the policy agenda of a Biden-Harris Administration. It would be much more difficult, if not impossible, for Biden to raise taxes, pack the Supreme Court or institute government-run health care.

Biden and Harris can still do a lot of damage if they get control of the executive branch, but that damage would be much more limited if we have a Republican Senate to stand in their way.

Keep praying.