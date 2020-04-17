Better off dead: IRS has been making stimulus payments to the dearly departed

Some of you got your stimulus payment this week. Some of you are still waiting. I’m in the latter category but that’s fine. Whatever happens will happen and that will be fine.

But those who really need the money probably would not appreciate knowing that they’re having to fall in line behind the dead. Well. This is the entire country getting in line and waiting for a free handout from Uncle Government. Did you really expect that to go smoothly?

The most predictable news story of this or any week goes as follows:

As many Americans receive $1,200 payments from the federal government to help offset the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, some have been surprised to discover that their dead loved ones also were sent the funds.

“Ok this is insane, but just the tip of the iceberg,” tweeted Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who shared an image of a text from a friend that read, “Dad got his stimulus check of $1,200. He died in 2018. Does he have time to spend it online?”

TRENDING: Trump: Of course, if China is knowingly responsible for the virus, there will be consequences

Financial adviser Scott Salaske tweeted that the deceased spouse of one of his acquaintances also received the money.

“Is the government that desperate for people to spend money?” Salaske wondered.

It’s more like the government is far too removed from the situation on the ground to know who’s alive and who’d dead, and has neither the time nor the inclination to care. This is one of the many reasons it’s so insane to advocate a massive, paternalistic central government that cares for everyone’s needs. Snafus like this are as inevitable as they are laughable.

Central bureaucracies are not in a good position to make sure the people in the trenches are getting what they need. When things like this go wrong, the natural inclination of a bureaucrat is to look the other way and hope nothing needs to be done about it because it’s too much of a hassle.

Do the dead need money? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 3% (3 Votes) 97% (83 Votes)

There are actually people who think the federal government should provide every person with a “foundational income” of a given amount each month – just for being alive. How would that go? What we’ve seen the past few weeks is a perfect illustration of what we could and should expect.

Dead people get money while living people sit and wait.

People on unemployment take home more money than they were getting when working.

An emergency rescue program for small businesses runs out of money before banks can finish processing the loan applications.

Politicians in Washington can’t agree on a simple measure to add more money without getting into debates about various and sundry other things that are completely irrelevant.

RELATED: Media now shrieking because Trump's name will appear on the stimulus checks

Democrats always promote as much dependence on government as possible, because people who depend on government will always vote for the party of government. When Mitt Romney infamously talked in 2012 about “the 47 percent,” he was referring to the percentage of people who are significantly dependent on government for some sort of benefit they would be in trouble without. You’ve got 53 percent of the population working to support the other 47 percent. And you’ve got one political party working overtime to push that dependent percentage above 50 percent, because they’re sure that will guarantee them electoral victories forever.

This week we’ve been getting a glimpse of what life would be like if we were all as dependent on government as Democrats want us to be. It would be a nonstop fiasco, because that’s what it is right now.

And that’s before we get into the other half of the equation, which is the fact that we’re all stuck in our homes and prohibited from living our normal lives because politicians have issued orders that prioritize control over freedom.

COVID-19 gives them an excuse to do so. It’s softened us up to the idea that the government can take away our jobs and our freedom but will compensate us with a check. But maybe this is the best thing that could have happened, because we’re all seeing how this actually works in practice. And most everyone is chomping at the bit to get back to when we didn’t depend on the government.

These few weeks might be the best demonstration of the horrors of socialism. So much for that “opportunity” Democrats thought they had to reshape the country to fit their vision.

Their vision sucks.