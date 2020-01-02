SECTIONS
Beware students: Hillary is the new chancellor of Belfast's Queens University

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published January 2, 2020 at 8:34am
The first question that comes to mind is this: Now that she’s the chancellor of an Irish university, does that mean that all her ranting against Trump amounts to “foreign inteference in our election”?

Because her allegiance has to be to Ireland now, right? From what we hear of her liquor consumption in Election Night 2016, she should fit right in there.

Fortunately for the students at Queens, the position of chancellor is largely ceremonial, so it’s not like she’ll be moving there and working there full-time. Unfortunately for the citizens of the United States . . . same thing.

And the students of Queens don’t get off scot-free. It will probably be Hillary who hands them their diplomas at commencement, which will probably make them think long and hard about whether they actually want to graduate.

The BBC seems to think this is some sort of score for Queens:

While the role of chancellor is mainly a ceremonial one, securing Mrs Clinton will be seen as a coup for Queen’s.

The chancellor often presides at graduation ceremonies and is also an ambassador for the university abroad.

Mrs Clinton will also act as an advisor to the vice-chancellor Prof Ian Greer and senior management.

Uh oh. Someone get me the number of Ian Greer. Gather the entire senior management team. There is urgent information they need to receive immediately, and it’s this:

Should Queens University students transfer immediately?

Whatever advice Hillary gives you . . . run! As fast and as far as you can. You’re dealing with a woman who hasn’t accomplished a thing in her entire life on her own merits. You’re dealing with a woman whose proudest accomplishment is probably the fact that she’s managed to avoid prison in spite of all the corruption and dirty dealings she’s been at the center of.

She failed at health care reform. She failed at diplomacy. She failed at keeping track of her law firm billing records. She failed to many any impact as a U.S. senator. She failed as a wife. She failed as a presidential candidate. And she even managed to fail as a presidential loser, going completely off the rails and proving herself to be a conspiratorial kook in the aftermath of her loss.

The only value in receiving advice for Hillary Clinton is so you can find out what not to do. But you don’t need to be in the same room with her to glean that. All you have to do is study her abject failure of a life.

If you’re enrolled at Queens University and you’re reading this, I highly recommend you transfer somewhere else. A toxic poison has entered your midst, and we Americans can tell you that once it settles in, it will never go away.

The only silver lining here will be the look on Hillary’s face if and when someone explains to her that this doesn’t actually make her the queen of anything.

Dan Calabrese
Dan Calabrese

Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012.
