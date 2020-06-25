What bias? CNN's Chris Cuomo says Andrew Cuomo is the 'best politician in the country'

Like everyone else at CNN, Chris Cuomo is not a journalist. He’s a propagandist, pushing officially sanctioned left-wing opinion and Democrat narratives. He infamously lied about his coronavirus quarantine, staged his re-emergence from the same, and never fails to regurgitate the CNN company line.

In a sane world, he’d be embarrassed, fired and forgotten. We don’t live in a sane world. Instead, we live in a world where a major news network lets an anchor interview – and fawn over – his own brother.

Bear in mind, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is accused of decisions that lead to the deaths of at least 6,000 senior citizens. He flooded New York’s nursing homes with over 4,500 COVID-19 patients. Those most at risk of coronavirus-related fatalities were exposed to the virus and the result was exactly what you’d expect.

Governor Cuomo – a member of the “party of science” still denies any responsibility.

Despite that, he’s been declared the “best politician in the country” by one of CNN’s biggest personalities. Watch, as his brother admits his bias, then proceeds to slobber all over his sibling’s dubious record.

TRENDING: Uh oh: Wednesday's reported new COVID cases set single-day record

If anyone ever needs evidence that CNN is grotesquely slanted, look no further: