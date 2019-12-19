What bias? Washington Post 'journalists' tweet - and delete - picture of their 'Impeachmas' celebration

By now, I would presume that everyone knows the Washington Post is a biased hellhole of non-journalism masquerading as impartiality. If you’ve been paying any attention to politics for the last 40 years, that should be obvious to all but the delusional and the illiterate. Heck, even people who agree with their bias recognize that it exists.

However, just in case you need one last bit of evidence to prove that the WaPo team is comprised of partisan hacks, Rachael Bade provided it last night.

She tweeted the following image of the paper’s hardworking “reporters” celebrating what they called “impeachmas.”

Looks like fun, right? After weeks of lecturing the American people about what a “solemn” and “sad” thing impeachment is, the press is throwing itself a big party. Clearly, they understand and feel the gravity of what the House Democrats have done.

Nah. Just kidding. We all get what’s going on here. Impeachment day was a big day for the media, and a they decided to throw themselves a shindig.

Because they know that it shows precisely what it appears to show, the picture was deleted in short order.

Bade offered the following explanation:

Anyone buying that? No. No one is buying that.

This wasn’t “misinterpreted.” It is what it, quite obviously, is. If a picture speaks a thousand words, this photo is basically an essay about media bias.