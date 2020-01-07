SECTIONS
Biden in 1996: If Iran attacked an American facility, U.S. 'can take whatever action it deems appropriate'

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published January 7, 2020 at 3:00am
He was a tough guy back then. Or he found it politically advantageous to talk like one.

The discussion is about the 1996 bombing of the Khobar Towers in Saudi Arabia. Iran was behind that, and 19 U.S. military personnel were killed. Appearing on This Week with David Brinkley – at a time when it was still possible for a Democrat and a Republican to agree on such a matter – Biden and Orrin Hatch are giving Iran no quarter:

Not that we ended up doing much. Well, we sued Iran. A U.S. federal court actually issued a judgment 22 years later, ordering Iran to pay $104.7 million to the families of the victims. No word on whether they’ve received their checks yet, but I wouldn’t suggest anyone hold their breath waiting.

But Biden’s position in 1996 was the correct one: When an act of war is waged against the United States, we’re within our rights to respond in any manner we deem appropriate.

So let’s compare the Khobar Towers bombing to the events of the past week:

First, Qassem Soleimani’s Quds Force launched rocket attacks on U.S. troops who are legally in Iraq under a status-of-forces agreement. They then attacked the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. Any way you look at it, these are acts of war.

The Democrats and media members shrieking about “escalation” apparently think the appropriate response to such acts of war is to do nothing at all. Look at the statement from Biden himself:

Did President Trump have the right to take out Soleimani?

But that’s not what Biden thought in 1996 – when a Democrat was in the White House. Back then, any military response was fine because Iran engaged in an act of war and we were within our full rights to respond as we saw fit.

What changed? Oh. Right. The current president is not of Biden’s party. Also, Biden just spent eight years serving as vice president in an administration determined to suck up to Iran at every turn. Maybe he got assimilated. Maybe he forgot there was a time when he actually had some belief in American might and the rightness of using it.

Or maybe he never believed either one, and just says what he thinks he has to say in the moment to survive.

Either way, no one should take seriously what Joe Biden says, because Biden doesn’t even believe his own words.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012.
